Woman's teeth knocked out in Limerick assault

Gardai are appealing for information after a woman sustained serious facial injuries when she was assaulted in the city centre at the weekend.

The woman was punched in the face after she was beckoned towards a parked car by a man who she believed was asking for directions.

According to gardai, the incident happened at Catherine Street at around 7.30pm last Friday – September 8.

“She believed the male driver needed directions but instead he punched her into the mouth, knocking out four of her teeth and causing a nose bleed,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 212400.