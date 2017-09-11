Limerick man charged over ATM robbery remanded in custody

A MAN in his 20s has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks, in connection with an alleged break-in in which a student was allegedly taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw money.

Jason Power, aged 20, of Collins Avenue, was charged in connection with the alleged incident, which took place at a house in College Court, Castletroy, at around 1.40am on June 7.

Judge Marian O’Leary refused bail at a Limerick District Court sitting on June 8, following the gardaí’s opposition to bail. Mr Power was one of two men charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Last Tuesday, the court heard that a “substantial file” had been sent to Director of Public Prosecutions in the first week of August, and that directions are awaited.

At the June 8 sitting, Gda Cathal O'Sullivan said it is the State’s case that the culprits entered the bedroom of the student where they located his wallet which contained a bank card.

After being woken, the young man was instructed to “get dressed” and make his way to a nearby ATM.

Judge Marian O'Leary was told it will be further alleged a housemate of his was also woken by the culprits with one of them allegedly placing a hand over his throat. Cash and a HTC smartphone were taken from his bedroom.

Gda O'Sullivan said it will be alleged that, while on route to the ATM the man warned he would "regret it" if he alerted gardai.

His iPhone was taken from him along with €250 in cash which he withdrew from the ATM. The court was told the armed Regional Support Unit were alerted to the alleged incident.

Solicitor Sabina Hegerty told the court her client denies the allegations and that he “is entitled to the presumption of innocence”.

Judge O’Leary remanded Mr Power until Tuesday next, September 19.