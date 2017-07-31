DPP seeks to re-enter case of convicted Limerick killer over alleged breaches of bond

A COUNTY Limerick man who had his conviction for murdering his partner quashed, and who was subsequently jailed for her manslaughter, is allegedly not complying with the terms of his suspended sentence, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

On foot of his guilty plea to manslaughter which was accepted by the State, Askeaton Kieran Lynch was, last year, sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment with four suspended.

However, the 50-year-old was subsequently released as he had already served his time.

Lynch was sentenced to life in prison In March 2007, after a Central Criminal Court jury found him guilty of the murder of

36-year-old Catherine McEnery.

He had pleaded not guilty to murdering the mother of his son at their home, 'Rose Cottage', in Craughwell, Co

Galway on July 17, 2005. They had been living together for ten years and had moved into the traditional cottage the previous month.

Lynch successfully appealed against his murder conviction and a new trial was ordered.

He brought the appeal in December 2013, focusing on two issues: the trial judge’s charge to the jury on provocation and a motion to introduce fresh evidence to the case.

The Court of Criminal Appeal heard that Lynch had a near drowning experience and was given medication of a particularly high dosage shortly before the killing.

Extensive reports on the effect of benzodiazepine abuse were prepared for the appeal court and it quashed the conviction last year.

Lynch was then arraigned before the Central Criminal Court in May 2016 and

manslaughter. The State accepted his plea.

In July, 2016, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy imposed a 12-year prison sentence, suspending the last four years for two years post his release.

At the time, Lynch entered the witness box and entered a bond to be of good behaviour for two years and abide by the directions of the probation services.

He thanked the judge and walked free from the Criminal Courts of Justice a short time later.

This Monday, the court heard that Lynch has allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of his suspended sentence in that he has failed to appear at four appointments with probation services and is not residing at the appropriate address.

On the application of the prosecution, Mr Justice McCarthy fixed a hearing date for October 9 and directed that Lynch be served with notice of that date.