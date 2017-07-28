Former Christian brother jailed for abusing young boys at Limerick school

A FORMER Christian brother who abused a number of young boys at a school in Limerick almost 40 years ago has been jailed for three and-a-half years.

Seamus Treacy (also known as James), aged 75, who has an address at Ashford Close, Swords, Dublin was convicted of 17 charges of indecent assault following separate trials at Limerick Circuit Court earlier this year.

Two of the charges related to one victim with the remaining 15 related to three other victims.

All of the offences happened at a school in Limerick in the late 1970’s where the defendant was a teacher at the time.

Most of the offences happened in the classroom at the school while one happened in the toilet area after Treacy found the victim smoking.

It can now be revealed that Treacy has a large number of previous convictions relating to similar offences – all of which happened around the same time.

During a sentencing hearing this Friday, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the actions of the defendant were barbaric and that he had “effectively ruined” the lives of each of the victims.

“He left a deep trail of destruction,” he said adding that it was difficult to see grown men, now aged in their 50s, reduced to tears as victim impact statements were read in court on a previous occasion.

He noted that Treacy, who appeared to deliberately turn away from the victims as he sat in court this Friday, has not shown any remorse or empathy and that he disputes the verdicts of the two separate juries.

Judge O’Donnell said the frequency of the abuse and the pre-meditated nature of his actions were aggravating factors as was the fact that he was in a position of trust.

Addressing the victims who were present in court he said: “You did nothing wrong. You should not be ashamed”.

The judge said the defendant’s previous convictions for similar offences were another aggravating factor he had to consider.

He imposed the maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment in relation to the incident in the toilet while consecutive sentences of 18 months were imposed in relation to the other offences.

Treacy’s name has also been placed on the register of sexual offenders.