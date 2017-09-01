Pedal power: Leader Cycle to Kilkee set to attract over 100

HELMETS at the ready, and feet on the pedals – for an event to raise some much needed funds for a truly local cause.

This Saturday, more than 100 cyclists of all skill levels will take to the roads in aid of a number of very worthy charities.

The cycle from Limerick to Kilkee, on September 2, will raise funds for Limerick’s Live 95fm’s 95 Stop Tour for Limerick kids.

The Leader Cycle – organised by Fergal Deegan of the Limerick Leader and his brother Eoghan Deegan – will see the group travel from Limerick city to Tarbert, before a ferry takes the cyclists to Killimer for the second leg.

“The cycle originally used to go to Lahinch – it’s been going for over 25 years,” said Fergal.

“It raised €10,000 last year for the 95 Stop Tour,” he added.

And the cyclists, who have been gathering sponsorship funds for weeks, will be hoping to beat last year’s figure.

The 95 Stop Tour raises tens of thousands every year for three children’s causes.

The Children’s Ark, a purpose-built paediatric unit for children at University Hospital Limerick, benefits from the funding, as does Limerick’s neonatal unit.

Also included is CARI, which offers therapy and support for children affected by child sexual abuse.Support vans and an Order of Malta crew will support cyclists on the route.

The first stop will be the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum for a refreshment.

Upon arriving in Tarbert, the group will take a ferry to Killimer, before setting off again for Kilkee.

The event was originally the Leader Cycle, later becoming a Live 95fm event for several years.

But this year, the cycle returned to its original home – the Limerick Leader.

And because it will raise money for the 95 Stop Tour, the 100 or so cyclists will travel under the banners of both local media organisations.