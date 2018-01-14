Get carried away at the bridal expo

THE BIG weekend is finally upon us and one thing we won't be forgetting about at the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition is the groom, father of the bride and groomsmen.

In all my years in the industry I cannot believe the turnaround in men's fashion for the big day. I have probably said this before but Limerick city and county and also Clare have some really cool looks when it comes to menswear.

We had great fun at the 5-star Savoy Hotel on a recent photoshoot for the Limerick Chronicle and Leader. The hotel foyer was extremely busy and the male models were getting great compliments on how they looked in their wonderful fashion designs from the great men's stores in the region.

Looking forward to seeing you all at UL Sports Arena this Saturday and Sunday!

A new year, a new you

IT'S A New Year and it often prompts us to attempt new routines when it comes to beauty.

One person who I am a huge fan of is beauty expert Triona McCarthy. According to Triona, and I fully agree, we all need to invest in a great serum and two great creams - one for day with a good SPF and one for night that nourishes. I bump into Triona a lot down at the RTE Cork studios at the Today Show with Maura and Daithi and I’m forever asking her for tips!

The latest tips she gave me was to get Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm which is very good for this time of year and also to treat your face to a mask this January. You can’t beat a good mask for instant gratification.

One really good mask is by Clarins. Also, for a nice healthy glow why not try Abella Viva Tan Lotion available online with Cosmetic Alliance and selected beauty salons.