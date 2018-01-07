Let's get New Year started right

A BIG Happy New Year to all our readers - I hope you all enjoyed the festivities. For us here at the Holman Lee Agency, it’s been all guns blazing from the first of January with wedding fairs and especially the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition, which is now in its 17th year.

It is a concept that has worked very successfully as it is a one-stop-shop with everything under the one roof for the bridal party and guests. And that roof is at the University of Limerick Sports Arena which will host the exhibition again this year on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14.

Doors are open from 12pm to 6pm on both days. The one thing that I love about working with the family on this exhibition is the amount of support that we get from people who are in the wedding business, like the bridal shops, the dress hire, the jewellers, the limousines, the wedding cakes, the photographers, the videographers, the bands and DJ's, the hotels and of course the venue itself at UL.

We are very lucky in Limerick with the amount of bridal shops and mother-of-the-bride shops and also shops catering for guest-at-the-wedding.

I look forward to seeing you all at the Limerick University Sports Arena on January 13 and January 14.

Cinderella

ON another note, the family and I headed to the University Concert hall for the annual panto, and this year’s Cinderella was one of the best I have seen.

The cast were brilliant - our own Richard Lynch and Myles Breen were fab as the ugly sisters and Leanne Moore as the fairy godmother really captured the audience.

I was lucky to have three of my grandchildren with me who were captivated by the whole performance.

Well done to everybody involved in the production of the panto again this year! What a great start to 2018.