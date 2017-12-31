Goodbye 2017 - Roll on 2018!

WHAT a busy year it has been! I love being kept on my toes and between my work on the RTE Today Show and TV3’s Ireland AM, it has been all go!

In my line of work you meet so many different people from all walks of life and one of the many people I enjoyed meeting over the past year was James Patrice who is of course one of the country’s top influencers and regularly appears on TV. He will be one of the backstage presenters on the very successful Dancing with the Stars which will be back on our screens in late January.

Another interesting TV event I enjoyed with Ireland AM was a live broadcast from the GPO in Dublin. We arrived at 6.30am and were greeted at the door by one of the security team. While waiting for the crew to arrive I was allowed stroll around this extremely historic building unaccompanied. At that hour of the morning I was totally alone in the building amongst the portraits of the heroes of the 1916 rising. It is an experience that will stay with me forever.

There have been so many highpoints of the year that it would be impossible to mention them all.

Don’t forget the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition takes place in the University of Limerick Sports Arena on January 13 and 14, 2018 and opens its doors from 12pm to 6pm on both days.

I want to wish all a prosperous new year and thank you for all your support and good wishes through the year.