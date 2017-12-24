All set of annual bridal bonanza

TIME just flies! To think that it is almost a year to when we last hosted the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition!

Now in its 17th year, the event is more popular than ever. It was recently launched in the beautiful Plassey House on the grounds of the University of Limerick which is home to the recently opened East Room restaurant.

We are extremely lucky in Limerick to have the University of Limerick Sports Arena on our doorstep to facilitate Munster’s biggest bridal exhibition.

It has been a fantastic showcase for the business people of Limerick city and county, Clare, Tipperary, and more recently Cork city, who have all contributed to making it the success it is today.

We are also very fortunate to have such expertise in the areas of weddings - we have a wide variety of hotels and bridal boutiques which cater for mother-of-the-bride, guest-at-the-wedding, and bridesmaids as well as dress hire, wedding car hire companies, photographers, videographers, stationers, florists, jewellers, wedding cake shops, live bands - the list goes on with over 100 exhibitors to cater for all your needs.

The Mid-West Bridal Exhibition takes place in the University of Limerick Sports Arena on January 13 and 14, 2018 and opens its doors from 12pm to 6pm on both days.

Tickets are available at the door.