Magnificent new Adare Manor

WHAT can I say about the refurbished Adare Manor? It is just magical! From the moment you drive through the magnificent entrance you feel that Adare Manor has been reborn. It is one of the top castle hotels in Ireland if not the world!

I recently had the pleasure of attending the Brown Thomas autumn winter 2017 season launch at the Manor. As we gathered in the grand hall, you felt that you were somewhere very special.

While we sipped our champagne we were escorted to the spectacular gallery for afternoon tea and the fashion show.

Some of the top models in Ireland including the Holman Lee Agency models showcased the looks from the Limerick BT store including See by Chloe, Victoria Beckham, MaxMara, Alice Olivia and many more.

As we sat and enjoyed the magnificent surroundings, I thought, how lucky are we to have the incredible Adare Manor on our doorstep.

Women in Business

I RECENTLY had the pleasure again of being part of the Mid-West Regional National Women in Business Conference at the Lakeside Hotel in Ballina. Master of ceremonies was communications specialist Ciana Campbell who introduced me on stage and told the story of the first time we met. It was 33 years ago when we made the TV programme for RTE, Making of a Model, which was produced by Michael Murphy, the RTE news reader and producer.

Talk about being ahead of your time. All those years ago this was the first programme of its kind which followed the life of a young Limerick model, Sharon Flynn, becoming part of the fashion and modelling industry in Ireland. It was only one programme but if RTE had picked up on this we would have been the first in the world to have had the concept of Ireland’s Next Top Model, but that was then and this is now.

In my speech I spoke about my determination and innovation over my career as a business woman. The inspirational Chanelle McCoy of Chanelle Medical spoke about having the go-getter attitude and how the fear of failure can be a great motivator. All the speakers were so inspirational and I thoroughly enjoyed the day.