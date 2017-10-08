Butterfly Ball really takes flights

IT IS 10 years since the first Butterfly Ball took place and I am proud to have been part of this wonderful event since its inception. In the region of 400 people gathered at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa on the Ennis Road on Saturday night last for one of the most glamorous events in Limerick in a long, long time.

Prof Rajnish Gupta thanked everyone for attending and spoke about the ongoing fundraising from events like this and other events for the Breast Cancer unit.

Alice O’Farrell received rapturous applause for raising €51,000 from the sales of her very successful cookbook.

The guest act Hollie O’Donoghue provided great entertainment while the wonderful Dolmen String Quartet also went down a treat. Guests enjoyed a champagne reception while David Lane of Memory Lane Photography took professional photographs.

Nigel Mercier was MC for the evening and James Sexton from HIYA events kept guests entertained for the evening. Band, The News also performed and there was a raffle, auction and spot prizes on the night.

Inspire at the Crescent

I REALLY can’t wait for Inspire at the Crescent Shopping Centre which takes place on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

Inspire is an event I really look forward to every year, and this year we will have all the latest on-trend fashion looks from the Crescent retailers plus an autumn winter style workshop with myself sharing some useful and practical tips on getting the autumn winter wardrobe with minimal effort. Plus some lucky attendees will receive some gorgeous goodie bags with lots of little treats – so make sure to come along on October 20, come with any questions – bring a friend, and make a day of it!