Get this season's top tips at the MaxMara workshop fashion event to showcase

II’M STILL on a high after the success of the Rose of Tralee Festival Ball which is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the festival for me.

Over 1,500 people enjoyed a magnificent meal and amazing entertainment.

Anthony O’Gara, the executive chairperson of the Rose of Tralee Festival welcomed us all to the Festival Dome and spoke about the wonderful Roses from Irish towns and Irish communities from across the world. All of Ireland’s finest turned out for the ball, everyone from politicians to football All Stars and well-known RTÉ personalities. It was another magical night in Tralee.

MaxMara workshop

THE seasons are going much too fast for me these days! But in saying that I do enjoy when the new season stock starts to fill the store floors. So if you are wondering what to wear this season why not join me on Saturday, September 16 in Brown Thomas Limerick for the MaxMara workshop starting at 12 noon. MaxMara is one of the leading fashion houses in the world and this brand is exclusive to Brown Thomas. It is one of the most versatile labels for any woman of any age. Come along and join me for a glass of bubbly on September 16.