Munster shows its big heart

I WAS thrilled to attend the Munster Heart Foundation Charity Ball on Saturday night. The night kicked off in style with a champagne reception followed by dinner in the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Before the night even began we were all rocking to Gretta McCormack’s Unity Gospel Choir. As the champagne flowed and all the glamorous guests arrived, I caught a glimpse of Leo Varadkar who chatted with all the guests on the night. I had a quick chat with him regarding The Gathering which we launched together outside the GPO in Dublin back in 2013.

As part of the festival, we at the Holman Lee Agency produced the International Student Awards here in Limerick in the stunning Franciscan Church. I was telling him how hugely successful it had been, but he had heard all about it.

Also in attendance on the night were consultant cardiologists and Munster Heart Foundation directors Prof Tom Kiernan and Dr Samer Arnous from UHL. Dr Arnous addressed the crowd to inform them why the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Ball was taking place.

All funds raised by the Munster Heart Foundation will be used to further improve the services provided by the cardiology department at UHL and support research in the Mid-West region.

I really enjoyed the music by Liam O’Brien who was the MC for the evening. The auction was great fun on the night with a lot of money raised and one particular person dug deep and paid €2,000 for a two- night stay in Paris for the 2018 Six Nations Ireland V France game. Contributions like this are greatly appreciated by the foundation. Music on the night was by the Mad Hatters followed by DJ Noel Purcell. It was a great night.