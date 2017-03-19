IT was great to bump into some of the “older and bolder” supermodels in Dublin at the Ireland AM studios on Monday morning. We were, of course, working for Oxendales. You may all know that yours truly is a brand ambassador for the label.

And I am delighted to say that Oxendales will also be part of the “Older & Bolder: Looking Good at Any Age” afternoon tea event organised by Holman Lee Agency. It will be hosted by yours truly in the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Little Island, Cork on Sunday, April 2 from 12pm to 5pm. It promises to be a great day for ladies of all ages with amazing guest speakers, style talks, demos, food, sparkling wine, fashion shows and, of course, great spot prizes and goody bags. For tickets go to www.eventbrite.ie.

Also it was great to chat with Sinead Desmond, whose interview with the RSVP magazine about her divorce was excellent and it was great to see her so happy - she is a super person!

Up the country

I ALWAYS love travelling to the Hotel Kilmore Wedding Fair in Cavan. It's rare we get the opportunity to work with boutiques and stores from Northern Ireland, Cavan, Sligo and Monaghan. The quality of style there is excellent.

The models had an early start with some of our newer models making their debut on the catwalk.

The hotel proudly lives up to its reputation of being one of the best wedding venues in the Cavan area.

Their new extension sees the hotel catering for families and large groups alike. Couples are guaranteed the care and attention they need as the hotel only hosts one wedding per day. If you are ever visiting that part of the country, the hotel which is situated just outside Cavan town and close to several beautiful lakes, is well worth a visit.