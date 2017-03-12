Spring is in the air for photoshoot

I WAS back in the big smoke again to launch Oxendales spring/ summer campaign. I really enjoy working with this label which is an Irish company, trading for decades in Ireland. The catalogue company also sells online.

I had the pleasure again of working with one of Ireland's foremost photographers Lili Forberg. Lili is one of the model industry's favourite photographers and is associated with kick-starting the careers of some of the top models in this country.

I really enjoy working with her, it is very relaxing.

The look and feel of the photoshoot for spring/summer focused on pops of colour with warm tones which I found very wearable.

I feel the fashion/modelling industry is changing in front of my eyes - it is so social media driven that every time I do a photoshoot there is also a videographer on hand filming for social media, in this particular case it was Barry Lynch and his crew who are considered to be the best in the business in Ireland. Hopefully you will see the results online when they go live in March.

I have always believed that a good makeup artist is essential and I had Leonard Daly who is among the top makeup artists in Ireland. Leonard has worked with some of the top celebrities in the country including TV shows Xpose and all the top magazines.

All in all it was a fantastic few days working with this fabulous crew.

McNamara’s exhibition

ON another note, I would love to invite you to my late great friend John McNamara’s exhibition of designs in the Hunt Museum on April 7. It will run until Saturday April 30 and will give an idea of the magnificent designs John created for many of his clients including myself.