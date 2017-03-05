A fitting tribute to a dear friend

IT was a bittersweet day! This Monday I gathered with some great friends and colleagues to celebrate the launch of the outstanding fashion creations of the late Limerick fashion designer John McNamara.

John was a very dear friend of mine. He was extremely well-known and loved by so many people in Limerick city. The exhibition, which will open on April 6 at the Hunt Museum and runs until Sunday, April 30 will give an idea of the magnificent designs John created for many of his clients, including myself. As part of the opening ceremony on April 6, the family will be launching the John McNamara Achievement Award honouring the designs of new fashion designers, which is sponsored by Specsavers Limerick. A winning garment will be chosen from fashion design students attending Limerick School of Art and Design, Limerick College of Further Education and Mallow School of Fashion and Tailoring.

I was having a chat with Sinead Clohessy of Specsavers Limerick who said it was a pleasure to be part of the Achievement Award in his name. The judges will include Michelina Stacpoole and Catherine Bourke, who was John's assistant for almost three decades.

To me, my beautiful friend John was one of the most talented designers with an eye for glamour and tailoring. His credentials with fashion design were second to none, from graduating from Grafton Academy Dublin to Kingston University in London to working with the supremo IB Jorgensen for many years. His many clients included President Mary Robinson who commissioned John to design one of her inauguration outfits. It is with sadness and joy that I am looking forward to this wonderful design and fashion event.

I miss him, as does everyone who knew him and this is a wonderful exhibition to see the talent of this great Limerick designer.

Celia xxx!