The shining stars of Limerick

WHAT a great afternoon of celebration it was at the Clayton Hotel last Thursday afternoon when 12 outstanding candidates were honoured at the Limerick Person of the Year 2016 awards.

They were all so inspirational with their individual accomplishments and stories, people like Joanne McMahon who showed remarkable courage when she raised €120,000 for the burns unit in St James’ Hospital in Dublin, and 26-year-old Rob Mortell who became the youngest Irish man to stand on top of the world by climbing to the summit of Mount Everest. Limerick Marine Search and Rescue were also honoured for their great work on Limerick’s waters. While editor of the Limerick Leader, Eugene Phelan, mentioned in his speech that all 12 nominees were winners, It was young Luke Culhane, the teenager who made the highly acclaimed video warning against the perils of cyber bullying, who was named the 2016 Person of the Year. Well done Luke!

The event also saw the late Anthony Foley honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award which was accepted by his wife Olive. It was a very moving moment when the Irish rugby legend Tony Ward handed over the award to Olive. A great event enjoyed by all.

Max Mara style event

ON another note I will be in Brown Thomas this Saturday for my regular Max Mara style event.

Max Mara is one of the great labels in fashion, and we are lucky that Brown Thomas carries such a range of styles, from Max Mara sports to Weekend to Studio, to amazing accessories in scarves and jewellery.

I will be on the fashion floor for fashion shows and style talks at 12 noon, 1.30pm and 3pm. So why not come and join us for a glass of champagne and enjoy the fabulous fashion from Brown Thomas.

Chat to you soon!