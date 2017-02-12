Lessons in style from Laurel Hill

ELA Maria's in Newcastle West was the place to be last Sunday when the crowds turned out in their numbers for the occasional wear style event.

The spectacular showcase was hosted in their legendary building in the heart of the town with its three floors of fashion and accessories. Yours truly presented fashion from top-to-toe for mother of the bride/groom wedding and lots of fabulous occasional wear. I have been associated with this fashion store since my early days of modelling and I always love to meet Mary Hayes and chat about the great fashion shows we used to do together where I picked up a lot of my styling tips.

Labels that really stood out for me on the day were the elegant, timeless, seasonless designs from Chiara Boni collection. Another of my favourites was John Charles. I couldn't begin to describe the amazing labels that the store carries, and I wish the best of luck to the family.

Laurel Hill fashion show

NEXT it was off to Laurel Hill school for the launch of the gala annual fashion show run by the parents’ council of Laurel Hill secondary school and Laurel Hill colaiste school. It will take place on Thursday, March 2 in the Strand Hotel .

The show has been running for almost 40 years and is one of the biggest in Munster. The show is generously supported by local fashion houses and businesses. This year 40 students will take to the runway alongside the Holman Lee models, showcasing spring/summer 2017 fashion in ladies wear and menswear - a show that is definitely not to be missed!

Talk next week!