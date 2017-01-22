My Week: Catching the wedding fair fever

Another hugely successful weekend at the Bunratty Castle Hotel Wedding fair last Sunday. Bunratty Castle Hotel is an award winning venue and recently received its fourth star and is now rated as one of our top hotels in the region.

I have always thought that one of the most important things for the bride and groom when considering their venue is location and what a wonderful venue we have with Bunratty Castle Hotel which is located in the beautiful village of Bunratty with its medieval castle and the famous Durty Nellies.

General Manager David Shelly and Sales & Marketing Manager Mags Curran were in attendance to greet all the potential couples and they were certainly not disappointed as they were greeted with champagne and canapes.

There were lots of exhibitors from Limerick and Clare showcasing everything for the bride and groom. Some very novel ideas that caught my eye were Miss Daisy’s florist from Dublin, Balloon Boxes and the Snug photo boot which were amongst many of the regions top exhibitors.

Wedding fair fever has grasped the nation at the moment and over the next number of weeks you will be inundated with wedding events. My advice is to keep an eye out for the Limerick Leader wedding supplement which comes out with the weekend edition dated February 4 and will give you all the tips, advice and fashion for your big day.

Chat to you soon!