Lovely ladies impress at the races

YOU can’t beat tradition! Each year I just love putting on the glad rags and hitting Limerick Racecourse for the annual race meeting.

On St Stephen’s Day - the start of the four day Shannon Racing Festival -. my husband Ger and I along with some friends went to soak up the atmosphere and of course to enjoy the horse racing. As the sun shone brightly on the racecourse we sat looking out from the Munster Suite at the great racing and the very impressive crowds. We were served a really beautiful meal by the great team from the Woodlands House Hotel.

The style, as always, was bang on and it was lovely to catch up with model Becky Costello who recently got married, with her husband Gavin and their friends. There was four days of racing but I didn’t get to attend on Ladies Day due to the workload of the Mid West Bridal exhibition which takes place this weekend.

Panto fun

IT was great to attend the Panto Beauty and the Beast at the University Concert Hall with my four grandchildren. It has been an all out smash hit and a sell-out success.

It’s a super show, so funny and my grandchildren loved it. It was one of the best productions I have seen to date. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle and the deadly beast and of course my little granddaughter loved it when the beast turned into the handsome prince. The actors did a tremendous job, with the beautiful Leanne Moore, Aoibhin Garrihy the fantastic Myles Breen and of course Karl Spain, George Mc Mahon, Richie Hayes , Tom O Mahony, John Brannoch and of course the panto wouldn’t be the same without our own Richard Lynch who did a superb job.