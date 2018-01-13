Motoring giant Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 new jobs in Shannon

ONE of the world’s largest car manufacturers has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre in Shannon.

As first revealed by the Limerick Leader last September, Jaguar Land Rover, which is headquartered in the UK, says 150 people will be employed at the new facility which will play important role in realising the company’s vision for electric and automated driving vehicles.

It will be located in buildings developed by Shannon Commercial Property, a Shannon Group company, as part of a €40 million first phase development of its wider investment programme launched at the Free Zone in 2015.

“We welcome this announcement by Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to helping to make their very exciting commitment to this region a successful one. This is hugely positive news for Shannon Group and, indeed, for the region. To have a premium global brand establish a new base here speaks volumes for the attractiveness of this region for inward investment,” said Ray O’Driscoll, managing director of Shannon Commercial Properties.

Absolutely fantastic news to kick off the weekend with: @Jaguar_IE is to create 150 jobs in Shannon. Huge boost for the Mid-West region. The @Limerick_Leader was first with the story way back in September: (See: https://t.co/khfNDbQ8o5) #jobfairy #followtheleader pic.twitter.com/9bV7qaFbfO — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) January 13, 2018

Supported by the IDA, staff at the new centre of excellence will develop new technologies to support electrification and self-driving features on future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

“Technical innovation lies at the heart of Jaguar Land Rover and our innovation is continuous. The new facility provides an exciting opportunity for us to pioneer future autonomous and electrification technologies,” said Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover.

“The heart of our business will always be in the UK. The creation of a team in Shannon strengthens our international engineering capabilities and complements our existing team of more than 10,000 engineers based in the UK,” he added.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen says the announcement is positive for the wider region.

“This is a great boost for Shannon, Co. Clare and the Midwest Region. Jaguar Land Rover are iconic brands which have endured through innovation and staying ahead of their competitors. This new software engineering centre will bring 150 new high quality jobs to Shannon. The region has much to offer with qualified and talented people and I wish Jaguar Land Rover and its team well in its endeavours,” he said.

Welcoming confirmation of the multi-million euro investment, Martin Shanahan, ceo of the IDA, said: “This is excellent news. Having a globally recognised company of such international standing will greatly enhance Shannon’s reputation as a Centre of Excellence for such business. The 150 jobs will be of significant benefit to Clare and the Midwest region.”

Jaguar Land Rover is looking for software engineers with experience in a range of disciplines such as artificial intelligence, safety critical systems and vehicle architecture.