Man in serious condition after being washed into sea near Kilkee

A MAN is reported to be in a serious condition in hospital after he was washed into the sea in West Clare this Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am after the man, who is aged in his early 30s, entered the water while attempting to take photographs of cliffs at the Dunlicky coast road near Kilkee.

A major rescue operation was immediately launched and the Hungarian national, who is living in Galway, was located and taken from the water a short time later.

After the man was located, crews from Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based coast guard helicopter – transferred him to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardai and volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also involved in the search operation.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.