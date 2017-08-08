Limerick actress Ruth Negga to star alongside Brad Pitt in new film

LIMERICK raised actress and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga is to star in a new film alongside actor Brad Pitt.

They are set to feature in Ad Astra, James Gray's upcoming sci-fi epic, which is being financed by New Regency, 20th Century Fox and Bona Film Group.

Tommy Lee Jones also is attached to the project, which is described as an adventure film about one man’s journey across an unforgiving solar system to find his missing father, a renegade scientist who poses a threat to all of mankind.

Negga's role in the film is being kept under wraps for now.

Negga, who stars on the AMC series Preacher, received a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for her work in Jeff Nichols’ film Loving opposite Joel Edgerton.

Represented by agencies ICM, Principal Entertainment and Markham Froggatt and Irwin, Negga went to national school in Roxborough, and later spent part of her secondary school at Scoil Carmel on O’Connell Avenue, before moving to London and completing her drama studies at Trinity College Dublin.

The former Love Hate star counts a large family in Limerick, where she grew up after moving to the city from her birthplace in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she lived until she was four.

Her mother was working in Ethiopia as a nurse when she met Ruth's father, who died in a car accident when she was just seven.

Her breakout role was in Neil Jordan’s 2004 film Breakfast on Pluto, followed by Ophelia at the National Theatre, the Misfits TV series on E4, and she also played Shirley Bassey in the BBC2 production Shirley.

Hollywood star Natalie Portman also recently praised Negga, describing her as a “rare, powerful talent”.

Nominated for Best Actress Oscar this February, which was claimed by Emma Stone for La La Land, she's the first thespian to reach Hollywood stardom since Richard Harris was nominated for an Oscar in 1990 for The Field.

In addition to her on-screen performances, she is also becoming a favoured fashionista amongst her growing fanbase, and has graced the covers of US Vogue and The New York Times Magazine in the past year.

She has been signed for a new animated film based on author Frank McCourt’s final work and his only children’s book, Angela and the Baby Jesus.

The half-hour film is now in production in Ireland and Negga has lent her voice as McCourt’s grandmother.