SLIDESHOW: Limerick panto nothing but fun for Samantha Mumba

A STAR will be walking among us this Christmas as Samantha Mumba plays the Evil Stepmother to Leanne Moore’s Fairy Godmother in this year’s SPAR Panto Cinderella at the University Concert Hall.

Samantha, a former popstar and actress who has worked with Steven Spielberg, Vinnie Jones, Roger Daltrey and Patrick Bergin during her career, said she was delighted to be in Limerick.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader at the launch of Cinderella in House Limerick, she said: “I’m looking forward to finding all the nice little dinner and shopping spots. I have already made some notes where I need to go, so it will be nice to be here, especially over Christmas.”

A recent viewer-favourite on Celebrity Masterchef, Samantha noted that she loves doing panto as it’s “great fun”.

“I have done panto before and it’s something I really enjoy doing, especially when you get a good group of people together, its lots of fun.

“A plus for me is, I get to play the evil Stepmother because I never got to play the baddie before and have a full theatre of kids screaming at you, so why not, it will be great fun,” she laughed.

Mumba, who shot to fame in 2000 with the release of her debut single Gotta Tell You added: ”I knew of some the cast before and particularly Richie Hayes who plays Buttons, the last panto I did with him, we had a lot of fun. So far everybody is already getting on really well and its going to be great fun.”

This year’s UCH panto is also set to include Dancing With The Stars semi-finalist and former member of Irish boyband Hometown, Dayl Cronin, who will star as Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Charming.

Cinderella also features Richie Hayes as Cinderella’s BFF Buttons, comedian Tom O’Mahony as Dandini and Myles Breen and Richard Lynch as the hilarious - and hideous - Ugly Sisters. Making her UCH debut in a starring role will be Haley-Jo Murphy as Cinderella.

The Robert C Kelly and University Concert Hall panto is now into its sixth year and has grown to become one of the most eagerly anticipated in the country, with a host of Irish showbiz names starring since 2012.

Cinderella will run at the University Concert Hall from December 18 to January 7 2018. Tickets can be purchased from the UCH box office. See www.uch.ie for more details and to book tickets.