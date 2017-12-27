SLIDESHOW: Monaleen GAA club host annual charity road hurling event

The annual Monaleen GAA club St Stephen's Day road hurling charity event took place yesterday morning. The road hurling is started from 10am at Noel Madden's house at the railway tracks with the finish line at Morrisons Bar where there was refreshments for all after.

The format for the event was a team of three, costing €10 per player. Last year the event raised €2964 for the club's local charity, The Monaleen Cancer Support Group.