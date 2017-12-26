SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes took to the streets for 40th Christmas Day run

Local Limerick athletes took to the streets yesterday (Christmas Day) for a Charity Run which took place between the Hunt Museum on Rutland St and the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry.

The 7km run took place at 10.30am on Christmas morning with those brave enough to take part being rewarded with a hot toddy on completion.

The race this year marked the 40th running of the festival run out and once more the athletic and triathlon clubs from all over Limerick were on the roads to show their support for the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry.