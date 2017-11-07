SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games AGM and Awards night

The AGM of Limerick Community Games was held at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare on the evening of Sunday November 5. There was an attendance of over 70 at the meeting with most areas represented.

The reports from the Executive reflected on the success and achievements of Limerick Community Games in the last year and the very many volunteers were thanked and praised for their commitment and dedication to the children of the county.

Limerick is indeed a very strong Community Games county with thousands of participants enjoying a wide variety of activities at local and county level with hundreds qualifying to travel to represent Limerick at the National Finals each year.



This year’s AGM was a nostalgic one with a number of Executive members retiring from their positions as officers following several years of service. John Dinnage of Rathkeale first joined Limerick Community Games in 1988 and has been the county Treasurer since 1993. During his 25 years as Treasurer, John has served under 4 chairpersons, most recently the current chairperson, Anthony Fitzsimons. John was thanked for his trojan work and the introduction of Talent competitions to Community Games can be attributed to John’s hard work over the years. A presentation was made to John who thanked all who supported him in his role.

A close colleague of John’s, Bridget Kelly, Kilcornan, also joined the Limerick Community Games Executive in 1988. During the past 25 years, Bridget has filled several officer roles and has, as she herself said, done all for the children of Limerick. Michael Sheahan made a presentation to Bridget who wished Limerick Community Games continued success and was also presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Assistant Treasurer, Con Horan, has also retired from the Executive and was thanked in his absence. Development Officer for South Limerick, John O’Higgins, also retired from that position, but will, undoubtedly, continue his great work with the Bruff Grange Meanus area.



In other news: The following have been elected as Limerick Community Games Executive officers for the coming year:



Honorary Presidents: Phyl McCarthy, Joe O’Halloran

President: Michael Sheahan

Vice President: Michael O’Brien

Chairperson: Anthony Fitzsimons

Vice-Chairperson: Áine O’Sullivan

Secretary: Eleanor Fitzsimons

Assistant Secretary: Mary Corby

Treasurer: Phil Roche

Assistant Treasurer: John O’Shaughnessy

Games Director: Maurice Cullinane

Games Secretary/Registrar: Damien O’Brien

PRO: Noreen O’Dea

Assistant PRO: Niamh Berkery

National Delegate: Eleanor Fitzsimons

Munster Delegate: Mary McSweeney

Youth Officer: Caoimhe O’Dea

Children’s Officer: Oonagh Hayes

Development West: Rachel Coughlan & Áne O’Riordan

Development City: Bill Phillips

Development East/South: Michael Sheahan

Equipment Officer: Fiona Dalton



A number of awards were presented during the evening and many of these award winners will represent Limerick at the National Area, Volunteer and Media Awards on Saturday, 25th November.

Adult Volunteer Awards: Liam Dillon, Caherdavin CG; Joh O’Shaughnessy, Askeaton Ballysteen CG, Breda Sheehy, Broadford Dromcollogher

Youth Volunteer Awards: Ciara McCarthy, Broadford Dromcollogher; Fiona Hannon, Ballybrown Clarina

Secretary of the Year Award: Eamon Horgan, Monaleen

PRO Awards: John O’Higgins, Bruff Grange Meanus Shane Markham, Ballingarry Granagh

Area Awards: Small Area: Cappagh Large Area: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Best Wishes to all who will represent Limerick at the Limerick Awards!

Limerick Community Games looks forward to another busy year as it celebrates 50 years of Community Games in the city and county!

Areas interested in participating in U13 and U15 Futsal and U10, U12, U14 and U16 Draughts are advised to get their teams organised as First Round competitions will be held before the end of November.