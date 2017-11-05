SLIDESHOW: Janesboro advance in Champions Cup as Fairview win big in FAI Junior

There were some great results for local sides over the weekend. Below is your full round up of all the Junior Soccer action this weekend. Pictures are from Fairview Rangers' 5-1 win over Corbally this morning.

Munster Champions Cup

Killarney Athletic 2

Janesboro 3

Janesboro qualified for the final of the Munster Champions Cup by virtue of a hard fought win over Killarney Athletic in Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

Winners of the competition in 2015/16, Boro went into the tie as favourites but faced a plucky home side determined to make things difficult.

The homesters took the lead after 14 minutes when William Courtney netted.

Janesboro were back on level terms twenty minutes later when Aaron Nunan was on the mark.

Shane Clarke scored his 15th of the season 15 minutes after the restart but again the home side showed their mettle by equalising six minutes later with Courtney's second.

Extra time was called to separate the sides but just when it looked like the game would be decided by a penalty shoot out, John Tierney struck the winning score.

St Michaels will provide the opposition in the final after they beat Shannon Town 2-0in the other semi final.

Killarney Athletic; Brandon Kealy, Adam Moynihan, Ryan Carroll, Paudie O'Connor, Eamon Kavanagh, Shane Doolan, Jamie Doolan, Mike O'Donoghue, Sam Cournane, Shane Lynch, William Courtney,

Janesboro; John Mulready, Danny O'Neill, Aled Harkin, Lee O'Mara, Tom Clarke, Mike Ryan, Arron Nunan, John Tierney, Shane Clarke, Keith Mawdsley, Adrian Power, Subs, Shane Walsh



Premier League Games



Pike Rvs 2 Regional Utd 1

Following on from their win over Carew Park in the FAI Junior Cup, Pike Rvs recorded another good win inflicting a first league defeat of the season to Regional United at the Pike Club on Sunday.

It proved a game that failed to enthuse the watching spectators but Pike will not be complaining as they kept a grip of the slender hopes they have of finishing top of the table.

Like their game with Ballynanty Rvs last weekend, Regional had the perfect start to proceedings when Wayne McNamara put the Pike defence under pressure to win a corner kick and from Evan Shine's delivery, Kieran O'Connell was again on hand to head home from 6 yards. Pike responded well and went close to an equaliser when Eoin Hanrahan got around his marker on the right but his ball across goal was cut out by Regional player manager Ray Lynch with Dave Hannon waiting to apply the finishing touch.

It was only temporary relief for the visitors as Pike levelled with their next foray. Paddy O'Malley was met at the front post by Pat Mullins and his header rocketed to the net.

Midway through the half a good run by Hanrahan led to Wayne O'Donovan delivering a fine ball to the back post. Paddy O'Malley got above his marker but his downward header was knocked out for a corner by a scrambling Rob Shier at the expense of a fruitless corner.

Regional went close with a couple of efforts before the break from a volley by O'Connell followed by an overhead kick from Ken Neylon that rose just over the bar.

The home side raised their game after the restart and got their reward within five minutes.

Paddy O'Malley's free kick from the right was headed back across goal by Mullins and Colin Daly was in like a flash to tuck the ball home.

Pike should have added to their lead afterward but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping kept the game alive until the end.

That said Gary Neville dealt comfortably with whatever came his way as Pike held on for the three points.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Jonathan Hannafin; Eoin Hanrahan; Steve McGann; Colin Daly; Paddy O'Malley; Darragh Carroll; David Hannon. Subs: Dave Ryan

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Martin Madden; Mike Reidy; Ray Lynch; Darragh Walsh; Evan Patterson; Kieran O'Connell; Wayne McNamara; Stephen Keeley; Ken Nealon; Evan Shine.





Carew Park 4 Nenagh AFC 2

Following the disappointment of last weekend's defeat to Pike Rvs in the FAI Junior Cup, Carew Park bounced back in fine style to revive their hopes of catching Janesboro in the Premier League thanks to a 4-2 home win over Nenagh.

A fourth consecutive League defeat for the Tipperary side has seen them drop to sixth place following a good start.

Alex Purcell put Carew Park on their way when he converted a rebound after Kieran Hanlon's shot was blocked.

Nenagh responded well and drew level courtesy of Bryan McGee.

John Connery set up the chance for Purcell to score his second of the day but again the visitors levelled when Dan Butler scored.

Top scorer Kieran Hanlon put Carew 3-2 up firing into the top corner and Jonathan Grant clinched it with the crucial fourth goal.

Carew Park: Gordon Stewart; Jamie Enright; Jon Somers; Gary Griffin; Mark Slattery; Darragh Rainsford; Pat Boyle; John Connery; Kieran Hanlon; Jonathan Grant; Alex Purcell. Subs: Jamie Kelly

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Eoin Coffey; John Mitchell; Mark Cahill; Mark McKenna; Roy Creagh; Dan Butler; Bryan McGee; Ciaran O'Reilly; Thomas Shepard; Jordan Lewis. Subs: Dylan Kennedy; Steven Daly; Declan O'Meara; Daniel Ryan

Moyross 2 Kilmallock 6

In a crucial game of interest to those at the other end of the table, Kilmallock gave themselves a hug boost with a 6-2 win over fellow strugglers Moyross.

Paudie Sheedy put Kilmallock in front but Barry Quinn equalised for the home side.

Derek McCarthy and Jake Mulcahy gave the County side a two goal advantage before James Cleary reduced the deficit.

Niall Burchill restored Kilmallock's two goal and Tommy Heffernan rounded the keeper to tuck away number five.

Substitute Rian Brady completed the scoring for the winners.

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue; James McNamara; Aaron Power; Pat McCallig; Shane Guerin; Anthony McInerney; James Cleary; Stephen Hannon; Keith Colbert; Barry Quinn; Alan Quinlivan. Subs: Jonathan Power; Cian Kileen; Andrew Duggan; Sam Power; Danny McInerney

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; Jake Mulcahy; Dave Todd; Evan Mulcahy; Niall Burchill; Tommy Heffernan; Jason Heffernan; Killian Hayes; Derek McCarthy; Paudie Sheedy. Subs: Brian Murphy; Kieran Stubbins; Rian Brady; Dylan Brazil; Colm O'Neill





MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Cappamore 4 Holycross 1

Division 1A promotion hopefuls, Cappamore claimed a place in the open draw stages of the Munster Junior Cup with a very impressive 4-1 win over Premier side Holycross.

Joey Shanahan headed Cappamore in front, getting on the end of Andy Murphy's corner kick and the same player doubled the lead when he latched onto a superb pass from Michael Buckley.

Holycross pulled one back after the break courtesy of Sean O'Riordan but the home side restored their two goal advantage when Denis Fitzgerald netted from the spot.

With 10 minutes remaining Colin Ryan's through ball put James Bradshaw in on goal and he provided a superb finish to wrap up the win for Celtic.

Cappamore: Harry Ryan, Denis Fitzgerald, Mike Fitzgerald, Brian Fitzgerald, Adrian O'Dwyer, Brian Fenton, Michael Buckley, Andy Murphy, Rob McLoughlin, Ryan Deere, Joey Shanahan, subs, Colin Ryan, Denis Leonard, James Bradshaw, Aaron Daly

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Paddy Moloney; Pappy Kelly; Mike Leahy; Barry Kirby; Sean O'Riordan; Ryan Glynn; Andy O'Neill; Tony Burke; Simon Delaney; Niall O'Riordan. Subs: AJ Moloney; Colin Madden

Corbally Utd 1 Fairview Rs 5

Back to back 5-1 wins for Fairview Rgs sees Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald's side into Round Four of the Munster Junior Cup following an impressive 5-1 win at Corbally Utd.

The Div 1A side were hoping to upset the odds and a shock looked on the cards when Dermot Hughes fired them in from in the opening minutes with a long range effort.

Fairview got back on level terms on the half hour mark when Conor McCormack's cross was knocked into the Corbally net courtesy of an own goal.

After the restart Nathan Clancy delivered for Liam O'Sullivan to put Fairview into front and from there they never looked back.

Clive Healy's long ball was flicked on by Brian O'Callaghan for Nathan Clancy to make it 3-1.

Conor Kavanagh's movement created the opening for him to cross to Craig Madigan for number four and Thomas Byrnes completed the scoring when he volleyed home from 15 yards.

Corbally Utd: Pa McCormack, Darragh Redden, Dave Owens, Liam O'Flynn, Sean O'Dwyer, Darren Martin, Dermot Hughes, Kevin Burke, Ollie Phillips, John Clancy, Darren Hanley

Fairview Rgs: Richard Ryan; Alex Kiely; Lee Whyte; Paul Danaher; Clive Healy; Nathan Clancy; Conor Kavanagh; Craig Madigan; Conor McCormack; Martin Fitzgerald; Christy Doyle. Subs: Liam O'Sullivan; Brian O'Callaghan; Eoghan Heavin; Thomas Byrnes

Round up

Division 1A leaders Prospect Priory opened up a five point gap on the chasing group with an impressive 4-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Geraldines.

Not for the first time Trevor Hogan proved the hero of the hour netting three of his side's goals. Derek Hanlon was also on the mark for the winners while Shane Byrne scored for a disappointed 'Dines XI.

A Lincoln Lohan goal gave Summerville Rvs a 1-0 win over Murroe to put them third.

It was also a single goal that won it for Mungret at home to Fairview. Keith McNicholas scored.

Knockainey eased their relegation feats with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Castle Rvs. Nick Hayes, Mike O'Grady and Chris Crotty netted for the winners.

In Division 1B Athlunkard Villa failed to move into second spot when they fell to Kilfrush. Eoin O'Riordan scored for Villa; Stephen Meade and Chris Dineen replied.

Sean Ryan and Kieran McCarthy were on target for Newport but goals from Brian Shorten, Dylan Cronin and Shane Doran gave Caherdavin Celtic the points.

It finished all square in the Southill derby. Darragh Sheehan scored for Southend after Aaron Dawson had given Hill Celtic the lead.

Geraldines chalked up a big win in Division 2A when goals by Joe Keane (4), David Moloney (2) and Andrew Kennedy saw them past Corbally for whom Eoghan Carr claimed a consolation.

Second placed Ballylanders beat Ballynanty Rvs B 3-1 with scores from Eamon O'Mahoney (2) and Danny Frewen.

In Tipperary Nenagh AFC B edged out Caledonians 3-2. Diarmuid Fitzpatrick (2) and John Butler scored the winning goals; Shane Wallace and James Power replied.

Star Rvs lead the way by a point in Division 2B following a 2-0 win at Holycross B.

Adam McInerney and Evan Duhig scored the winning goals.

A double from Calem Harte gave Newport the spoils at Athlunkard Villla while goals from Keith O'Byrne (2) and Jason Franklin saw Kennedy Park past Summerville by the odd goal in five.

Pat Roche and David Ryan scored for Pallagreen in a 2-1 win over Murroe B.

In Division 3B a Tim Hogan double gave Northside the spoils at Castle Utd .

In the FAI Youth Cup Aisling Annacotty hit a young Shelbourne with scores from Ben Kennedy (3), Killian Moloney (2), James White, Dylan O'Neill and Adam Belazi.

Fairview scored six times through Tyreek McNamara (2), Josh Considine, Alex Kiely, Matt Gallagher and Liam O'Sullivan against Caledonians for whom Anthony McNamara and Nathan Kubiki replied.

A hat trick by Cian Power helped Pike to a 3-2 win over Mungret. Craig Prendergast scored twice for Mungret.

Goals from Eoin O'Mahoney, Kieran O'Donnell and Alan Buckley saw Kilfrush past Kilmallock on a 3-2 score line while Knockainey had no answer to Newport with Nathan Hartigan (3), James Lynch (2) and Darragh Hanley scoring for the Tipperary side.