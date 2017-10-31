SLIDESHOW: Limerick District School Boy/Girl soccer awards



The L.D.S.L. Shannon Ices sponsored Annual Sports Star Awards took place last weekend at the Absolute Hotel. The following were awarded on the night.



U-12, Premier

Fintan O’Kelly, Mungret Regional

U-12, Division One

Aaron Daly, Caherdavin Celtic

U-12, Division Two

James Finn, Ballynanty Rovers

U-13, Premier

Darragh Murray, Aisling Annacotty

U-13, Division One

Evan Crowe, Shelbourne

U-13, Division Two;

Jack Daly, Regional United

U-14, Premier

Eoghan Burke, Aisling Annacotty

U-14, Division One

Leah Keogh, Geraldines

U-15, Premier

Brian Aherne, Limerick F.C

U-15, Division One

Leon Goodwin, Fairview Rangers

U-16, Premier

Evan Barrett, Mungret Regional

U-16, Division One

Alex O’Halloran, Fairview Rangers

Contribution to Schoolboy/Girl Football Award

Adrian Lipper, Pike Rovers

Ailbe Coffey, Newport Town

Tony Mannion, Referee Society