SLIDESHOW: Limerick District School Boy/Girl soccer awards
The L.D.S.L. Shannon Ices sponsored Annual Sports Star Awards took place last weekend at the Absolute Hotel. The following were awarded on the night.
U-12, Premier
Fintan O’Kelly, Mungret Regional
U-12, Division One
Aaron Daly, Caherdavin Celtic
U-12, Division Two
James Finn, Ballynanty Rovers
U-13, Premier
Darragh Murray, Aisling Annacotty
U-13, Division One
Evan Crowe, Shelbourne
U-13, Division Two;
Jack Daly, Regional United
U-14, Premier
Eoghan Burke, Aisling Annacotty
U-14, Division One
Leah Keogh, Geraldines
U-15, Premier
Brian Aherne, Limerick F.C
U-15, Division One
Leon Goodwin, Fairview Rangers
U-16, Premier
Evan Barrett, Mungret Regional
U-16, Division One
Alex O’Halloran, Fairview Rangers
Contribution to Schoolboy/Girl Football Award
Adrian Lipper, Pike Rovers
Ailbe Coffey, Newport Town
Tony Mannion, Referee Society
