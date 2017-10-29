SLIDESHOW: Pike Rovers win game of the day over Carew Park

The big game of the day failed to live up to it's pre-match billing but Pike Rovers will not be complaining as they pipped Carew Park, 1-0, to set up a fourth round clash with Kilfrush in the FAI Junior Cup.

Steven McGann's goal five minutes from time was the difference between the sides in a game that produced few real chances of note.

Pike's victory was built on the solid performance of the back four who dealt comfortably with a prolific Carew front line.

The first half saw two nervous sides battle it out but both goalkeepers were protected from being called into action.

Wayne Colbert went closest but blasted over when a corner kick fell his way.

A first half injury to Gary Griffin saw the defender remain in the dressing room as the teams emerged for the second half but Barry Dillon proved an able deputy.

Ten minutes after the restart Steven McGann let fly with a shot that deflected off Mark Slattery before David Quinn mopped up.

At the other end a Keegan Park shot required an important block by Colbert.

With five minutes remaining Dave Ryan raced through the Carew half and played a through ball to McGann who hit a first time effort into the top corner.

It was a cruel blow to Carew but they did create a chance when Reece Healy shot but Pat Mullins, as usual, was in the right place at the right time and got in a crucial block.

Carew Park: David Quinn; Keegan Park; Jon Somers; Gary Griffin; Mark Slattery; Darragh Rainsford; Pat Boyle; Adam Frahill; John Connery; Kieran Hanlon; Jonathan Grant. Subs, Barry Dillon, Reece Healy

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Jason Mullins; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Wayne Colbert; Colin Daly; Darragh Carroll; Steve McGann; Wayne O'Donovan; Jonathan Hannafin; David Hannon. Subs: Paddy O'Malley, Dave Ryan

In other news from today,

PJ Matthews Premier League

Ballynanty Rovers 1 - 1 Regional Utd

Janesboro were the big winners in the clash between Premier League hopefuls Ballynanty Rvs and Regional United at the Markets Field on Sunday.

With neither side able to secure the full points on offer, a share of the spoils strengthens 'Boro's position at the top of the table with four points separating them from their rivals with the same number of games played.

The buzz surrounding Balla's use of the Markets Field for their home games never fed through to the players and if Regional had taken their chances they could have had the game wrapped up by the break. .

However as is often the case with Balla, their refusal to give up won them a point thanks to David Donnan's 85th minute equaliser.

In their last outing against Janesboro Balla started the game on fire producing one of the best 30 minutes of the season. However that same urgency was missing from the Blues on this occasion and they fell behind to a Kieran O'Connell goal with the visitors first attack of the game.

Jason Hughes, who has been a revelation this season, was deployed in a deeper role which denied Balla that impetus up front and whenever they did thread the ball forward they came up against a rock solid, no nonsense Regional defence.

The game was just two minutes old when Regional won a free kick on the right. Evan Shine delivered and Regional's danger man Kieran O'Connell got a touch to glance the ball beyond the reach of Stephen McNamara into the corner.

Within minutes it could have been 2-0 but Willie Griffin blazed over from a good position.

On ten minutes McNamara's attempt to punch clear fell to Evan Shine with the keeper out of position but his attempt on goal fell inches wide.

Balla defence were struggling to deal with the visitors and had a narrow escape again when Ken Neylon fired narrowly over the top.

Clyde O'Connell's attempts to clear his line was intercepted by Evan Shine but again his effort flew agonisingly wide.

On the half hour mark a slip by O'Connell presented Shine with another chance but on this occasion a fine save by McNamara kept the deficit at one.

Balla's first effort on goal came just before the break when Jamie Daly's snap shot from outside the box forced Rob Shier to a smart save.

After the restart Balla improved somewhat and went close when O'Connell's free kick was turned away to safety by Shier.

Shine forced another save from McNamara and the home side received a further boost when Ian Hughes picked up a second yellow card.

Balla smelled blood and with Derek Daly pulling the strings they forced a number of corner kicks from which they eked out an equaliser.

Jason Hughes delivery was headed goalward by Kevin Nolan and Donnan showed more determination to force the ball home from close range.

The goal sparked a frenzied final five minutes during which either side could have snatched it.

Wayne McNamara had a couple of chances for the visitors while the hard working Evan Patterson was denied by a good save from McNamara. At the other and Peter Ryan cracked an effort off the crossbar but in the end a share of the spoils resulted.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dara Hughes; Dan Lucey; Clyde O'Connell; Dermot Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Bobby Ryan; Kevin Nolan; Joel Coustrane; Jason Hughes; Jamie Daly. Subs: Derek Daly; David Donnan; Peter Ryan; Nikola Strok

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Mike Reidy; Andrew Cowpar; Ray Lynch; Evan Patterson; Kieran O'Connell; Wayne McNamara; Willie Griffin; Ken Nealon; Evan Shine. Subs: Stephen Keeley; Martin Madden; Pat McDonagh

Nenagh AFC 0 - 2 Aisling Annacotty

Aisling recorded back to back wins for the first time this season when they defeated Nenagh at the Tipperary venue on Sunday morning.

Darren Harrington scored from a corner to put the visitors in front. Sosuke Kimura scored his eighth of the season when he raced through the middle and finished from 20 yards.

Aisling's top scorer was denied a second when he missed a penalty kick later in the game.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Eoin Coffey; Mark Cahill; Jordan Lewis; Max Boghiu; Ben Banaghan; Thomas Shepard; Roy Creagh; Daniel Ryan; Craig Connolly; Ciaran O'Reilly.

Aisling Annacotty: Jimmy Fyffe; Evan O'Connor; Shane Donegan; Damien Collins; Darren Harrington; Sosuke Kimura; Brian O'Donovan; Brian Butler; Jason Lipper; Barry Hootan; Colm Murphy. Subs: Dion Lynch; Byron Fitzgerald

Munster Junior Cup

Kilmallock 1 - 6 Janesboro

Janesboro became the first of the Limerick District League sides to make it to the open draw of the Munster Junior Cup when they eased to victory over Kilmallock on Sunday.

GAA action resulted in a depleted Kilmallock XI and against a side the calibre of 'Boro it was always going to be difficult.

Mike Ryan put 'Boro on the way with his first goal of the season after ten minutes.

Shane Clarke doubled the lead ten minutes later and netted again five minutes later.

Keith Mawdsley scored in his ninth consecutive game since joining 'Boro to make it 4-0 at the break.

A brace from Shane Clarke brought his personal tally to four after the restart with Barry Sheedy netting a late consolation for the home side.

Kilmallock: Shane Feane; Anthony Barrett; Kieran Stubbins; Dave Todd; John Heffernan; Niall Burchill; Paul Doona; Tommy Heffernan; Anthony Punch; Jack Barry; Killian Hayes. Subs not used: Barry Sheedy; Rian Brady; Charlie O'Shea

Janesboro: John Mulready; Aidan Hurley; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; John Boyle; Mike Ryan; Arron Nunan; John Tierney; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley; Niall Hanley. Subs not used: Adrian Power; Kevin Murphy; Shane Walsh; Thomas Lyons; Lee O'Mara; Donie Curtin; Ben Quirke

Results

Thursday October 26th

Div 1A O'Halloran Cup

Summerville Rvs 0 Murroe 3

Saturday October 28th

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Aisling B 2 Mungret Reg 2

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Regional Utd 4 Croom Utd 0

McGettigans Div 2A

Charleville 1 Moyross 0

Sunday October 29th

FAI Junior Cup

Carew Park 0 Pike Rvs 1

Munster Junior Cup

Kilmallock 1 Janesboro 6

PJ Matthews Premier League

Holycross (off) Moyross

Ballynanty Rvs 1 Regional Utd 1

Nenagh AFC 0 Aisling Annacotty 2

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Knockainey 2 Fairview Rgs 2

Summerville Rvs 2 Granville Rgs 0

Murroe 1 Cappamore 3

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Coonagh Utd 3 St Pats 1

Caherconlish 2 Southend 3

Caherdavin Celtic 0 Hill Celtic 1

Kilfrush 3 Newport 1

Shelbourne 1 Athlunkard Villa 4

McGettigans Div 2A

Hyde Rgs (off) Granville Rgs

McGettigans Div 2B

Star Rvs 2 Mungret Reg 0

Holycross 3 Aisling C 3

Open Cup

Newport 0 Wembley Rvs 3

Mungret Reg 5 Dromore 1

Caherdavin B 4 Prospect B 0

Knockainey 2 Parkville A 1

Summerville C (off) Weston Villa

Janesboro B (off) Hyde Rgs B

Shelbourne B 3 Parkville B 2

Bruff Utd 1 Coonagh B 5

Northside 7 Athlunkard Villa C 3

Kilfrush B 3 Herbertstown 4

FAI Under 17

Caherdavin Celtic 2 Lisnagry 3

Youth Div One

Regional Utd 6 Caledonians 1

Star Rvs 2 Mungret Reg 3

Kilfrush 3 Aisling 1

Pike Rvs (off) Fairview Rgs

Youth Div Two

Newport 3 Corbally Utd 0

Charleville 1 Kilmallock 0

Shelbourne 9 Aisling B 2

Knockainey 1 Regional Utd B 0