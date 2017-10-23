SLIDESHOW: St Patrick's and Kilmallock to meet again in Limerick Junior A Final

ST PATRICKS bid to make it third time lucky this Friday evening in the final of the Limerick junior A hurling championship.

Last Saturday, the Rhebogue side needed a last gasp free from teenager Calvin Moran to ensure a replay against Kilmallock the sides finished 1-9 each.



St Patricks also contested this final last year but suffered a 1-16 to 1-12 loss to Na Piarsaigh. Amazingly, Kilmallock went 28-minutes without a second half score in the drawn final last Saturday but did edge clear in the closing minutes until the late Saints equaliser. Friday’s county junior final replay (8.00 in the Gaelic Grounds) will be Kilmallock’s fifth game in 20-days after their three-game semi final saga with Rathkeale.



Elsewhere this Bank Holiday weekend, the Limerick IHC final takes place on Saturday (3.30) in Bruff with Kildimo-Pallaskenry facing Glenroe to secure promotion to the Premier IHC.



On Sunday (2.00) Na Piarsaigh are in Munster camogie final action. They play Kerry’s Clanmaurice in Feohanagh-Castlemahon GAA grounds in Coolyroe. Caherdavin’s Na Piarsaigh beat the Clare champions Eire Og of Ennis in their semi final, while the Kerry side overcame Waterford semi final opposition.



This Wednesday (1.30), round two of the Harty Cup goes ahead for the five Limerick secondary schools.

Ardscoil Ris play Waterford’s De La Salle in Boherlahan while fellow round one winners Hospital’s John the Baptist also face Waterford opposition; Blackwater.



Meanwhile in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship; Castletroy College play Our Ladys Templemore in Nenagh, Doon’s Scoil na Trionoide Naofa play Thurles CBS in Newport and Kilmallock’s Colaiste Iosaef play St Colmans of Fermoy in Kilfinane.