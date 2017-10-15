SLIDESHOW: Limerick sides advance in FAI Junior Cup

Limerick sides advanced in the FAI Junior Cup this morning while Janesboro secured top spot in the Premier Division. Read one for more details on all the games. (Pics from Shelbourne and Summerville)



Ballynanty Rovers 4 - 1 Hyde Rangers

Ballynanty Rvs are in the hat for round four of the FAI Junior Cup after defeating Hyde Rangers 4-2 in Shelbourne Park on Sunday morning.

The Premier club's star studded side were unbackable favourites going into the tie and when they took the lead inside two minutes you feared for a young Hyde Rgs XI.

To their credit Hyde, never threw in the towel and while they were never going to repeat the giant killing act they performed on Aisling in the Munster Junior, they matched their opponents for effort and commitment.

Balla were parading new signing Joel Coustrane and he showed what all the excitement is about scoring a stunning 25 yarder to double Balla's lead after 15 minutes. Despite stepping down to the amateur ranks, the former Raith Rovers player showed a great appetite for the game and will no doubt prove a great signing.

With the spectators still arriving into Shelbourne Park, Balla took the lead with their first attack. Coustrane put Bobby Ryan clear on the right. His shot was blocked by Hyde keeper Martin Dynan but the rebound fell to Eddie Radcliffe who blasted home from close range.

Hyde responded well and had their first effort when Luke Kennedy tried his luck from distance but Paudie Hickey saved comfortably.

Hyde were rocked back on their heels on 15 minutes. A ball played into Coustrane saw the former Corbally schoolboy leave his marker for dead with a deft turn and then dispatched the ball to the roof of the net from 25 yards for a superb goal.

Balla continued to create but Ryan McCormack and Mark Whelan at the heart of the Hyde defence were proving stubborn.

After the break the game continued in the same vein but on the hour mark Hyde were awarded a corner kick and Mark Whelan headed back across goal for Adam O'Neill to fire through a host of legs to make it 2-1.

The goal stung Balla into action and when Ryan Earls throw in was flicked on by Jamie Daly, Jason Hughes arrived on cue to tuck the ball home.

Balla added a fourth minutes later when Ryan Earls' looping header caught Dinan for height at the back post and crept in.

Again Hyde failed to disintegrate and they pulled another goal back when Richard Benn's swerving long ranger bounced under Paudie Hickey to complete the scoring.

The win was all Balla wanted but they were sloppy at time and will need a crisper display when they face more formidable opposition later in the competition.

Ballynanty Rovers: Paudie Hickey; Ryan Earls; Dan Lucey; Shaun Kelly; Dermot Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Bobby Ryan; Michael Guerin; David Donnan; Joel Coustrane; Eddie Radcliffe. Subs: Jamie Daly; Jason Hughes; Peter Ryan; Nikola Strok

Hyde Rgs; Martin Dinan, Ger Nash, Sean Canna, Ryan McCormack, Mark Whelan, Luke Kennedy, Richard Benn, Gavin Hehir, Cathal Callianan, Philip Moore, Steven Fitzmaurice, Subs; Dale Hannon, Aidan O'Brien, Robert Griffin, Keith Madigan, Adam O'Neill



Regional Utd 2 Murroe AFC 1

Regional progressed to the next stage of the FAI Junior Cup with a hard earned win over Murroe at Dooradoyle on Saturday evening.

As predicted the Division 1A side proved a stubborn opposition and the Premier League high flyers needed a very late goal to clinch the win and they were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Ray Lynch's side were well on top in the opening half but were unable to break down the County side.

Murroe keeper Adam Nuaman was well up to anything that came his way. He was perfectly positioned to stop Evan Shine's well struck shot after being played through by Mike Reidy after 15 minutes.

Ten minutes later player manager Ray Lynch split the Murroe defence to put Declan Cusack clear but his lobbed effort over the advancing Nuaman fell inches over the crossbar.

The crossbar came to Murroe's rescue just after the half hour mark when another well struck effort from Shine smacked off the frame and the rebound fell to Kieran O'Connell whose downward header was well saved by Nuaman.

A long range effort from O'Connell forced Nuaman low to gather and before the break Willie Griffin forced another good save from the net minder.

The deadlock was broken ten minutes after the restart. Declan Cusack's shot was parried away by Nuaman but Evan Shine was alert to the possibilities and smashed home the rebound.

The goal did not kill off the Murroe challenge and the underdogs forced their way back into the game midway through the half when Evan Cusack's corner kick was headed home by Anthony Cusack.

It looked like the game was headed for extra time when on their last foray Ian Hughes whipped in a great cross and Kieran O'Connell got on the end of it to head home his 11th goal of the season and put his side into round four of the competition.

Regional Utd; Sean McNamara, Ian Hughes, Mike Reidy, Darragh Walsh, Andrew Cowpar, Willie Griffin, Declan Cusack, Ray Lynch, Evan Patterson, Evan Shine, Kieran O'Connell, Subs;

Stephen Keeley, Martin Madden, Pa McDonagh

Adam Nuaman, William Clohessy, Damien Ryan, Drew McLean, Alan Cuneen, David Rainsford, Jack Barry, Liam Quinn, Liam Breen, Adrian Ryan, Anthony Cusack. Brian Quinn, Subs; Evan Walsh, Darragh Ryan



Holycross 2 - 1 Caherconlish

Holycross' good run of form continued on Sunday when they defeated Division 1A side Caherconlish to advance in the National tournament.

The Premier side took the lead when Ryan Glynn cut in from the right and lobbed the ball over the keeper from 12 yards.

The home side doubled their advantage when Adam Costello picked up the ball outside the box and hit an unstoppable shot to the back of the net.

After the break Caherconlish pulled one back through David Corbett but could claw back no further ground as Holycross posted their fourth successive win.

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Stephen Hanley; Mike Leahy; Barry Kirby; Paddy Moloney; Adam Costello; Andy O'Neill; Simon Delaney; Ryan Glynn; Niall O'Riordan; Tony Burke. Subs: Dara Glynn; Sean Riordan; Jason Hayes; Pappy Kelly



Hill Celtic 3 Pallas Utd 1

With just one defeats in ten games going into the tie, Hill Celtic were fancied to keep their good run going and so it transpired with Christy Curtin's men accounting for a tough Pallagreen XI.

Cian Quinn set up Aaron Dawson for his 13th goal of the season to open the scoring but the County side were not overawed and tied the game with Seamus Mulcahy's equaliser.

Extra time was required to separate the sides and super sub Colin Broe scored twice to put Celtic through.

Hill Celtic; Adrian Duhig, Jamie Leahy, Cian Quinn, Bobby Curtin, John Corbett, Mike Lipper, Daniel Ikonlongbe, Lee Reddan, Jeff Hogan, Aaron Dawson, Dean Mitchell, Subs Conor Roche, Colin Broe, Alan Kelly, Garry Kelly



Kennedy Park 4 Northside Legacy 1

Kennedy Park made it through to Round four following a 4-1 win over Northside.

The home side ran out comfortable winners in the end but had goalkeeper Barry Guerin to thank for making a host of top class saves throughout.

Kennedy Park were one up at the break courtesy of Keith O'Byrne's free kick but Jeffery O'Donnell levelled again from a free kick.

Dylan Hanley scored a cracker from 30 yards to restore the home lead and Stephen O'Brien headed in number three.

Guerin saved a spot kick before O'Brien completed the scoring with his second of the game.

Kennedy Park; Barry Guerin, Wayne Meagher, Peter Sheehan, Nicky Ryan, Gary Hannon, Jason Franklin, Dylan Hanley, Keith o Byrne, Jason Flanagan, Stephen McNamara , Stephen O'Brien, Subs, Cian O'Grady, Evan Griffin, Stephen Calvert, Eric Foster, Shane O'Callaghan

Shelbourne 3 Summerville Rovers 0

Following a blip on their radar last weekend, Shelbourne responded in fine style to beat Division 1A side Summerville 3-0 to progress in the FAI Junior Cup.

Shels took the lead when Dave Hanrahan finished one on one after a great through ball by Luke Ingram. Ingram got his name on the score sheet when he headed in from a Niall Earls free kick.

With Dave Kelly bossing things for the home side they tacked on a third when Ingram held off the defender after being put through by Shane Mulready and finished in style.

Shelbourne; Dave Moloney, Shane Mulready, Niall Earls, Paul Storan, Brian O'Donnell, Brendan O'Dwyer, Colm O'Mahoney, Dave Kelly, Dave Hanrahan, Jack O'Donovan, Luke Ingram, Subs: Shane Bennis, Chris O'Farrell, Jack Rice and Frank Hogan

Summerville Rvs; James O'Connor, Steve Gleeson, Ian Maher, Sam Mullins, John McMahon, David Lynch, Kuba Domanski, Craig Reddan, Darren O'Sullivan, James Cleary, Evan O'Grady, Subs, Jordan Boland, Robbie Kelleher, Ian Dore, Cian O'Longaigh, Shane Power

Kilfrush 6 - 0 Caledonians

Kilfrush progressed with relative ease against a young Cals XI. Chris Dineen scored twice for the winners while Aaron Murphy, Pat Hehir, Paudie McMahon and man of the match Oisin O'Grady were also on the mark.

Kilfrush; Cian O'Grady, Alan Buckley, Fionn Murphy, Ryan Mawdsley and Pa Kiely, Chris Dineen, Pa Hehir, Neil Quinn, William o Keefe, Oisin O'Grady, Paudie Maher, Subs, Aaron Murphy, Jason Dineen, James Ryan, Dale Frawley

Caherdavin Celtic 1 St. Patricks 5

St Pasts proved too strong for Caherdavin at the Greenhills. Dylan Cronin scored for the home side but goals from Dave Buston (2), Paul O'Brien, Mark Griffin and Darragh Phillips secured Saints passage to round four.

St Pats; Simon O'Brien, Peter O'Sullivan, Pat Purcell, Kevin O'Brien, Dywane Bagnell, David Wolfe, Lee Carey, Mark Griffin, Dara Phillips, Paul O'Brien, Dave Buston



Premier League Games



Janesboro 4 - 1 Moyross

Janesboro regained their five point lead at the top of the Premier League when they defeated Moyross 4-1 at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Two first half goals from Niall Hanley had 'Boro well in control by the break and when Keith Mawdsley made it3-0 on the hour mark it was game over.

Anthony McInerney pulled one back for an under strength Moyross XI but 'Boro had the lat say when Niall Hanley completed his hat trick with 20 minutes remaining.

Janesboro: Larry Sheehan; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; Aidan Hurley; Arron Nunan; Mike Ryan; Niall Hanley; Keith Mawdsley; Adrian Power; Shane Walsh. Subs: Shane Clarke; Thomas Lyons; John Boyle; Ben Quirke; Kevin Murphy

Moyross: Martin Stokes; Aaron Power; Jonathan Power; Pat McCallig; James McNamara; Stephen Hannon; Sam Power; James Cleary; Andrew Duggan; Tommy Quinn; Anthony Lee. Subs: Ben Johnson; Anthony Quinn; Jamie O'Sullivan

Aisling Annacotty 1 - 0 Fairview Rgs

Aisling picked up a welcome win when they defeated Fairview Rgs in the Premier League to halt a bad run.

Jason Lipper, a surname synonymous with Fairview, proved the difference between the sides when he scored ten minutes into the second half. The return to action of Conor Kavanagh was the only positive Fairview will take from the result.

Aisling Annacotty: Jimmy Fyffe; Evan O'Connor; Barry Hootan; Damien Collins; Patrick Stanisewski; Shane Donegan; Brian Butler; Chimka Manjor; Sosuke Kimura; Brian O'Donovan; Jason Lipper. Subs not used: John Lysaght; Byron Fitzgerald

Fairview Rgs: Richard Ryan; Clive Healy; Nathan Clancy; John Mullane; Josh Considine; Martin Fitzgerald; Conor Kavanagh; Conor McCormack; Craig Madigan; George Daffy; Liam O'Sullivan, Subs, Nathan O'Callaghan, Brian O'Callaghan, Lee Whyte

Roundup

Prospect increased their lead at the top of Division 1A with a 2-1 win over Granville.

Trevor Hogan and Ian Clancy scored for the winners along with Ian Clancy with Dylan Burke replying.

In Division 2A a hat trick by David Moloney along with scores from Zak Mursal and David Considine helped Geraldines to a 5-1 win at Moyross.

A Brian Muldoon goal gave Summerville B the spoils against Star Rvs while a double from Devlyn Price saw Southend to a 2-0 win over Regional B.

In the Open Cup goals from Brendan Hogan (2), Gary O'Connell, Timmy O'Sullivan, Mike Punch and Patsy Punch helped Meanus to a 6-2 win over Kilmallock B.

Wembley Rvs beat Castle Utd thanks to goals from Stephen Frahill (2) and Declan Buckley while Weston also netted three through Mike Lynch (2) and Pat O'Donoghue against Castle Utd.

Goals from Lincoln Lohan, Vitor Barcelos, Bruno Basil and Valdir Junior saw Summerville C past Aisling E while Dromore beat Abbey 4-2. Rob Doyle scored three with Shane Byrne completing the scoring.