SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior soccer sides impress in Cup clashes

Munster Champions Cup : Janesboro 2 Rathkeale 1 : Janesboro's winning habit stood to them again on Sunday afternoon when they pipped Rathkeale at the post to reach the semi finals of the Munster Champions Cup.



With extra time looming a last minute attack saw Boro force the ball home with the aid of a defender to seal victory, their eighth consecutive in an unbeaten season.

An evenly fought first half could not separate the sides but within two minutes of the restart 'Boro took the lead. Shane Clarke played Keith Mawdsley through and he netted his 10th goal in five games for the Limerick District League champions.

Rathkeale showed their fighting spirits when he fired a 20 yarder into the top corner within minutes to equalise.

Again, with little to choose between the sides, extra time looked a given on 90 minutes. However when Shane Clarke headed the ball through Kevin Murphy chasing, was pulled back by the defender but still got a shot in which, in their attempt to clear, was only helped to the net by a defender.

It was a harsh way to bow out but the visitors can take some solace from the fact that if the ball had not gone in a penalty kick would have been awarded.

'Boro now join Shannon Town and Killarney Athletic in the last four with St Michaels and Hibernian FC to battle it out for the final place.



Janesboro: John Mulready; Shane Walsh; Ben Quirke; Tom Clarke; Richie Mullins; Niall Hanley; Arron Nunan; John Tierney; Kevin Murphy; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley, Sub Adrian Power

Rathkeale: Brendan Carmody; Alan Shea; Darren Jones; Sean O'Shea; Mike Morrissey; Gary Enright; Keith Harnett; Shane O'Doherty; Pa Aherne; Declan Nash; Jack Hennessy. Sub Patrick Wilmot

Munster Junior cup

Fairview Rgs 4

Summerville Rvs 1

Fairview Rgs advanced to a third round clash with Corbally Utd after a 4-1 win over Division 1A side Summerville Rvs at the Fairgreen on Sunday.

Two goals from Christy Doyle inside two minutes early in the first half paved the way for victory for Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald's side who, after a poor start to the season, have now lost just once in six games.

They have some highly talented youngsters coming through to compliment the experience in the side. Josh Considine and Liam O'Sullivan were particularly impressive on Sunday looking like well seasoned Junior players.

Despite the blow of conceding twice, Summerville showed plenty of character and bossed the game for 15 minutes either side of the break but could only muster up one score.

They played with a swagger at times and in Evan O'Grady they possess a player whose enthusiasm is infectious.

An evenly fought opening all changed on 13 minutes. Conor McCormack gathered on the edge of the area and a burst of pace gave him the opening to allow a pinpoint cross to the back post where Christy Doyle powered a header back across keeper Mark O'Brien to the roof of the net.

Before Summerville had time to regroup they conceded again. Summerville defence were left stranded appealing for offside as Craig Madigan broke on the left. His pinpoint ball picked out Doyle who burst into the area and rounded the keeper before slotting home.

The visitors slowly played their way back into the tie. Midway through the half James Cleary free kick fell to O'Grady but his swivel and shot was blocked by Nathan Clancy and minutes later Craig Reddan's header was blocked by Josh Considine.

O'Grady was again the 'View tormentor when he raced onto Liam Byrnes back pass to round keeper McCarthy but his shot on goal was cleared off the line by the covering Paul Danaher.

Ten minutes from the break O'Grady showed a good turn of pace to get past two defenders but his shot was wide of the angle.

The Summerville front man was not to be denied however and three minutes later he got the goal his efforts deserved. Picking up the ball midway inside the Fairview half he carried ten yards before letting fly from 25 yards with a screamer that whizzed past McCarthy to the back of the net.

Before the break Darren O'Sullivan blazed over from a favourable position and at the other end Liam O'Sullivan showed a sublime touch leaving two defenders for dead but his shot on goal was well saved by Mark O'Brien.

The second half began with Summerville still chasing an equaliser. They went close when O'Sullivan picked out David Lynch but his volley from inside the box flew wide of goal.

O'Sullivan was again the provider five minutes later when his delivery saw James Cleary rise unchallenged but his header was saved by McCarthy.

Despite their dominance Summerville were rocked back on their heels when a free kick floated into their fell to Brian O'Callaghan. His effort was blocked only as far as Liam O'Sullivan who was about to let fly when a last gap challenge by Kevin Howard knocked the ball into the path of George Daffy who finished from an acute angle.

It was 4-1 when Daffy again instigated the move when a superb run saw him evade tackle after tackle before pulling the ball back for O'Sullivan to fire home.

To their credit Summerville kept trying and were denied a consolation when McCarthy bravely saved at the feet of Robbie Kelleher.

Fairview Rgs; Tony McCarthy, Liam Byrnes, Nathan Clancy, Josh Considine, Paul Danaher, Martin Fitzgerald, Conor McCormack, George Daffy, Craig Madigan, Christy Doyle, Liam O'Sullivan, Subs, Brian O'Callaghan, Lee Whyte, Nathan O'Callaghan

Summerville; Mark O'Brien, Greg Barrett, Ian Maher, Kevin Howard, John Collins, Kuba Domanski, Dave Lynch, Craig Reddan, James Cleary, Evan O'Grady, Darren O'Sullivan, Subs, Steve Gleeson, Robbie Kelleher, Ian Dore

Coonagh Utd 3 Ath Villa 2

Div 1B leaders Coonagh came out tops in a hard fought game with Athlunkard Villa to advance in the Munster Cup.

Stephen Carmody put Villa into a lead which they held until half time.

Ten minutes after the restart Eoghan O'Neill won a free at the corner of the box and Ian Considine cleverly hit the ball under the jumping wall into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later lovely interplay between O'Neill and Gordon McKevitt saw the latter whip a first time ball across goal where Ger Myles blasted home from eight yards.

Coonagh made sure of victory on 85 minutes when Myles repaid the favour rounding the keeper to set up McKevitt for a close range finish.

Athlunkard scored a second deep in injury time when Ray Kerley headed in but it proved too late.

Coonagh Utd; Kieran Simmonds, Ian Considine, Graham Minogue, Aaron Costello, Rory O'Neill, Gordon McKevitt, Joey Sheehan, Keith Doran, Eoghan O'Neill, Ger Myles, Mark McGrath, Subs, Peter Hodnett, David Coffey, Conor Cusack, Kevin Bolger

Athlunkard Villa; Graham Carey. Kevin O'Shaughnessy, Keith Blake, Raymond Kerley, Jamie Kerley, Shane Cope, Alan Colbert, Seamus Finucane, Stephen Carmody, Christian Kerley, Donal O Keefe, Sub, Darren Bridges

Granville Rgs 0 Charleville 2

Premier side Charleville advanced to a third round home tie against Pike Rvs following their 2-0 win over Granville on Sunday.

Gary Ward played Shane Dillon in to open the scoring and his strike partner Pat Callaghan claimed his fifth of the season when he doubled the lead.

Granville gave a good account of themselves but were unable to break down the visitors who chalked up their second clean sheet in 13 games.

Granville Rgs; Rob Power, Adrian Finnan, Brendan McSweeney, Killian Costello, Ian Quaide, Johnny Togher, Niall McNamara, Ian Whelan, Dylan Burke, Dale McNamara, Pat Whelan, Subs; Paulo Costa, Jason Benn, Stephen Benn

Charleville: Jesse Smith; Kieran O'Donoghue; Jeremy Bridgeman; Gavin Mullins; Shane Corkery; Mark Kavanagh; Ciaran Carey; Gary Ward; Jack Callaghan; Pat O'Callaghan; Shane Dillon, Subs,

Kilmallock 7 - 0 Nenagh B

Kilmallock won the "prize" of meeting Janesboro in Round three of the Munster Junior thanks to a comfortable win over Nenagh's B string on Sunday.

Anthony Punch put the Premier side in front and further goals from Paudie Sheedy and Niall Burchill opened up a three goal gap at the break.

Burchill, Sheedy and Punch all doubled their tally after the restart with Dave Todd completing the scoring late on.

Kilmallock: Sean Finn; Evan Mulcahy; Dave Todd; Dylan Brazil; Paul Moloney; Rian Brady; Niall Burchill; Jason Heffernan; Anthony Punch; Tommy Heffernan; Paudie Sheedy. Subs: Killian Hayes; Jack Barry; Anthony Barrett; Chris Todd; Brian Murphy



Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round Revised Draw

Cappamore v Holycross, Murroe v Regional B, Kilmallock v Janesboro, Hill Celtic v Caherdavin, Corbally Utd v Fairview Rgs, Charleville v Pike, Carew Park v Coonagh Utd

Premier League

Nenagh AFC 1 - 2 Ballynanty Rovers

Ballynanty Rvs scored a crucial win in the Premier League winning 2-1 in Nenagh to re-ignite their hopes of winning the title.

After squandering a lead against Carew Park last weekend, Nenagh were keen for an improved performance but were rocked on their heels after just three minutes.

Mike Guerin's long throw on the left was knocked on by Jamie Daly and Darragh Hughes, racing in at the back post, fired into the roof of the net.

Nenagh got back on terms ten minutes later when James McGrath whipped the ball into the area and Bryan McGee Headed home.

The equaliser did not deter Balla and they regained the lead ten minutes from the break.

A good run by Dave Donnan saw him dribble past a number of challenges before pulling the ball back to the edge of the box for Kevin Nolan who turned 2 defenders and slotted into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.

Balla missed a couple of good chances after the restart and could have paid the price as Nenagh chased the equaliser but despite having plenty of possession they were unable to break down a solid Balla defence who held out for a deserved three points.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Bryan McGee; Max Boghiu; Roy Creagh; Mark McKenna; James McGrath; Mike O Gorman; Ross Fitzgerald; Ciaran O'Reilly; Jordan Lewis; Ryan Gilmartin. Subs: Dan Butler; Mark Cahill; John Mitchell

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Shaun Kelly; Dermot Fitzgerald; David Donnan; Michael Guerin; Jason Hughes; Kevin Nolan; Jamie Daly; Eddie Byrnes. Subs: Clyde O'Connell; Eddie Radcliffe; Peter Ryan



Roundup

It's as you were in Division 1A with the top three sides winning.

Two goals from Trevor Hogan handed Prospect victory over Castle Rvs.

Second places Cappamore beat an improving Corbally side 4-2. Rob McLoughlin, Sean O'Connor, Ryan Deere and Brian Fenton scored for the winners; Jack Fitzgerald and Liam O'Flynn replied while goals from Ian O'Donoghue (3), Darren Roche, John Feeney, Clifton Carey and Eddie Lee saw Geraldines ease to a win over Mungret Reg.

Murroe maintained their good form with a 4-2 win over Knockainey. Liam Quinn and Anthony Cusack scored two apiece for the winners. Joe Fogarty and Billy Hogan replied for the visitors.

Kieran Long scored for Fairview B but they fell 2-1 to Aisling.

In Division 1B League leaders had their wings clipped by an impressive Regional Utd B side.

Luke Ingram scored for homesters but Wayne McNamara (2), Willie Griffin, Aaron O'Hanlon and Colm Hyland ran in goals for Regional.

Conor Laffan and John Quirke were on the mark for Croom Utd but they went down by the odd goal in five to Caherdavin Celtic and goals from Ian Wallace, Evan Egan and Keith O'Shea.

St Pats fell at home to Southend in a high scoring game. Martin Harty (2) and Peter O'Sullivan accounted for the Saints goals; Devlyn Price, Barry Gibbons, Khalid and an own goal for Southend.

Hyde Rgs returned to winning wats with a 3-2 win at Moyross. Anthony McInerney and Cyril Cleary scored for the home side but goals from Adam O'Neill, Ger Nash and Keith Somers gave Hyde the spoils.

Caledonians went down 4-2 to Corbally Utd B with goals courtesy of Jim Ryan, Dave McPhillips, Alan Doherty and Richard McMahon.

Goals galore in the Division 2B game when Kennedy Park beat Athlunkard Villa B 8-4.

Stephen McNamara (3), Jason Franklin (3) and Dylan Hanley (2) scored for the home side; Bartozs Baranski, Brian O'Riordan, Tommy Sheehan! and Dave Hartnett replied for Villa.

In 3B Abbey Rvs drew 3-3 with Caherdavin B for whom Paul Scales (2) and Mark Tighe obliged and Parkville beat Bruff Utd with scores from Colm O'Brien (2), Brian Lenihan and Osas Awhenghi.

Coonagh B top the way in Division 4 following Billy Connors' double in a 2-1 win at Mungret.

Level on points with a game extra played are Summerville Rvs C who beat Parkville with scores from Lincoln Lohan (2), Felipe Rodrigues and Edmer Vambaster.

Goals from Keith Dunne (2), Vali Mayer and Trevor Byrne saw Athlunkard past Murroe while goals from Kelvyn Reynolds and David Casey saw Coonagh C win 2-1 at Aisling E.

Dromore Celtic and Kilfrush B shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Rob Doyle and Joe Lynch netted for Celtic; Dale Frawley and James Ryan for Kilfrush.

In the Youth Leagues Charleville hit Shelbourne for six courtesy of Jorga Gustavos (2), Charlie Baker (2) and Tom Griffin (2) while Luke Walsh, Adam Healy and Anthony Keane scored for Star Rvs in a 3-3 draw with Newport.



Management team named for Oscar Traynor team

The management teams has been named for the Oscar Traynor and Inter County Youth teams for the coming campaigns. Prospect manager Derek Baddish will be aided by Ballynanty Rvs favourite Dave Dunphy and the vastly experienced Mike Considine in an attempt to bring the Trophy back to Limerick for a long overdue visit.



Limerick well represented for upcoming Quadrangular tournament

Irish manger Gerry Davis has named a 20-man squad for next week's tournament in Glasgow and the Limerick District League will be well represented.

Pike Rovers pair Gary Neville and Stephen McGann will be joined by Janesboro's Shane Clarke and Nenagh schemer James McGrath. Danny O'Neill who picked up an injury last week is listed as a standby.

The tournament will take place in Glasgow from the 11th to the 14th of October and Ireland will be in a group with the Isle of Man, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Balon Sport Player of the Month (September)

Mike Ryan (Janesboro)

Balon Sports Player of the Month for September goes to Janesboro's midfielder Mike Ryan.

The Tipperary native has been a revelation for 'Boro over the month, helping the club maintain a 100% win rate over their six games played.

While others in the side are grabbing the headlines with their goal scoring exploits, Ryan has been doing the unheralded work both setting up the attacks and closing down the opposition and is a worthy recipient of the award.