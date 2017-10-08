SLIDESHOW: Supporters flock to see Janesboro versus Rathkeale in Champions Cup

SOCCER fans flocked to Pearse Stadium in Janesboro this morning for the meeting of Limerick District side Janesboro versus Limerick Desmond side Rathkeale.

The tie, which was an entertaining affair throughout, ended 2-1 in favour Janesboro. A screamer from Rathkeale's Enright aas sandwiched between the Boro goals from Mawdsley and Murphy.

A full report on this game and a round up of all this weekend's Limerick Junior Soccer will be online later this evening.