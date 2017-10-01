SLIDESHOW Holders Pike Rovers through in Munster Junior Cup

Below are the reports from the Munster Junior Cup ties played this morning in Limerick. Pictures, by Gareth Williams, are from Janesboro versus Geraldines

Mungret Reg 0 - 5 Pike Rvs

Munster Junior Cup holders Pike Rvs will meet the winners of next week's Granville versus Charleville tie for a place in this season's Open Draw following their 5-0 win over Mungret Regional on Sunday.

Much was made in midweek of the defection of John Connery and Shane Walsh to Carew Park and Janesboro respectively but Pike, under new manager Mike Shiels, showed no ill effects and won this tie hardly getting out of second gear.

The home side fielding a very young starting XI tried valiantly and held the Hoops to but one goal at the break but they rarely got through to test Gary Neville and once Pike tacked on a second after the restart it was game over.

Former Fairview Rgs full back Jonathan Hannafin was an addition to the Pike colours and he was given a starting berth up front. However it was when he was moved into a wide position that the visitors got the best from the Kerry man who chipped in with two of Pike's total.

Fresh from his trial with the Irish side the day before, Steven McGann was full of energy in the middle and Eoin Hanrahan was always willing up front.

Despite their dominance Pike were struggling in the first half to open up any clear cut chances. The closest they came when Eoin Hanrahan raced onto Wayne O'Donovan's through ball and rounded the keeper but Rob Horgan got back well to cut out the danger.

Pike broke the deadlock ten minutes before half time. A foul on Hannafin presented Eoin Hanrahan with a free kick outside the box which was deflected for a corner. The resultant delivery from Wayne O'Donovan was headed in at the back post by Pat Mullins.

Pike upped the tempo after the break. Paddy O'Malley delivered into the danger zone where Hanrahan was just unable to get the required touch and the same pair combined again minutes later when Hanrahan drove the ball low across goal and Paddy O'Malley at the back post blazed over the top.

The pressure told on the hour mark. A good ball from Wayne O'Donovan fell kindly to Hannafin beyond the back post and he let fly with a volley that gave James Roche no hope in the Mungret goal.

Pike added a third when another clever ball from Wayne O'Donovan to Hanrahan was fired across goal where Hannafin arrived on cue to fire in his second.

Hannafin turned supplier for number four when his cross was headed home by Hanrahan and the Pike front man completed the scoring with his second near the end to put a gloss on the score line.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Seamus Moloney; Keith Storan; Rob Horgan; Brian Cotter; Aidan Early; Adam Costello; Adam Storan; Cian McNicholas; Yakuba Yabre; Dara Curran. Subs: Eoin Killian; Dylan Condon; Eoin Galvin; David Burke; Keith McNicholas

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Wayne Colbert; Michael Foley; Jason Mullins; Steve McGann; Paddy O'Malley; Jonathan Hannafin; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Darragh Carroll; Dave Ryan; Pat McGarry; David Hannon



Nenagh AFC 1 - 2 Carew Park

The game that won top billing was the all-Premier clash in Nenagh where the home side welcomed Carew Park.

In what turned out to be a taut affair, the home side looked like they would see off another top side when Bryan McGee's goal saw them in from with time running out.

However, Carew Park's fighting spirit was in evidence again and they won a last gasp penalty for a foul on Mark Slattery and Jamie O'Sullivan calmly tucked away the spot kick to send the game to extra time.

Unfortunately for the home side an own goal gifted Carew the lead and Albert Slattery's men were not going to hand it back as they held on for an impressive comeback.

Coonagh or Athlunkard will be Carew's opposition in Round three.

Nenagh; Aaron Savage, Bryan McGee, Mark Cahill, Mark McKenna, John Mitchell, Ross Fitzgerald, Roy Creagh, Mikey o Gorman, Ciaran O Reilly, Ben Banaghan, Daniel Butler, Subs Jordan Lewis, Eoin Coffey, Thomas Sheppard, Craig Connolly, Nathan Kelly

Carew Park; David Quinn, Jamie Enright, Jamie O'Sullivan, Gary Griffin, Mark Slattery, Adam Frahill, Pa Boyle, Dara Rainsford, Jon Grant, John Connery, Alex Purcell, Subs; Reece Healy, Jamie Stewart, Jon Somers

Kilmallock 6 - 0 Croom Utd

Kilmallock made light work of an under strength Croom side and ran in six goals without reply. Nenagh B will Kilmallock's next hurdle with Janesboro awaiting the winners in Round three.

Tommy Heffernan scored twice for the winners with Anthony Punch, Niall Burchill, Paul Doona and Jack Barry all getting one each.

Kilmallock:: Sean Finn; Evan Mulcahy; Anthony Barrett; Bennie Burke; John Heffernan; Jack Barry; Paul Doona; Jason Heffernan; Killian Hayes; Niall Burchill; Tommy Heffernan. Subs : Rian Brady; Anthony Punch



Janesboro 5 - 1 Geraldines

Geraldines went to Pearse Stadium more in hope than anticipation to meet a rampant Janesboro XI and despite taking an early lead crashed out of the Provincial tournament by five goals to one.

Keith Mawdsley continues his bedding down period scoring another brace to bring his tally to nine in four games since his transfer from Aisling. With John Tierney making a welcome return to the score sheet Janesboro are becoming a potent force.

Eddie Lee quieten the home side on 14 minutes when he collected from Bobby Tier and looped a ball over John Mulready.

However 'Boro were back on terms when the pace of Mawdsley set up a chance for Arron Nunan who calmly slotted in.

Adrian Power set up Mawdsley for his first and a well struck shot from outside the box produced his second and gave 'Boro a 3-1 half time lead.

Janesboro tacked on another couple after the break. On 65 minutes John Tierney let fly from the edge of the box and it went in off the post after good work from Aidan Hurley and Kevin Murphy and ten minutes from time Mawdsley was denied another hat trick when his effort was superbly saved by the impressive Keith McCarthy but Tierney was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Aidan Hurley; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; Richie Mullins; Arron Nunan; Mike Ryan; John Tierney; Adrian Power; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Evan Lynch; Kevin Murphy; Ben Quirke; Shane Walsh; Niall Hanley

Geraldines: Keith McCarthy; Jack Clancy; Conor McNamara; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Eddie Lee; Bobby Tier; Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue; Karl Turner; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Rob Lowe; Shane Byrne; Dean McNamara; Darren Roche



Knockainey 0 - 1 Holycross

Holycross made it three wins from three cup games but not before sweating it out in a tough battle with Knockainey. Youth player AJ Moloney scored the only goal of the game to set up a clash with Cappamore in Round Three.

Holycross; Kevin Purcell, Niall Hourigan, Mike Leahy, Barry Kirby, Stephen Hanley, Adam Costello, Andy O'Neill, Simon Delaney, Niall O'Riordan, Pappy Kelly, Tony Burke subs Ryan Glynn AJ Moloney paddy Moloney Sean Riordan

Regional Utd B 5 Caherdavin B 1

With the A team already knocked out of the tournament, Regional Utd B carry the hopes of the club into Round three after they beat Caherdavin 5-1 on Saturday evening.

Hero of the night for the winners was Jeff Mannion who bagged a hat trick while Willie Griffin claimed two for Jason Scanlon's side who now play Murroe for a place in the Open Draw.

Regional Utd B; Josh Sheehan, Liam Fitzgibbon, Wayne McNamara , Cian Cusack, Sam Gleeson, Ruairi Casserley, Colm Hyland, Jeff Mannion, Evan Cusack, Gerry Fitzpatrick, Willie Griffin. Subs: Tim Lehane, Tim Sheehan, Darrin Hanrahan Jason Scanlon.



Granville Rgs 4 Northside 3

Granville Rgs were made fight tooth and nail before seeing off Division 3B side Northside by the odd goal in seven.

Bobby Griffin put the visitors in front but Pat Whelan levelled for Granville.

Goals from Mark Reddan and Griffin(again) had Northside 3-1 ahead and a shock looked oj the cards. However a great comeback with goals from Whelan and Tadhg Doran tied the game at 3-3 and the veteran striker Jason Benn popped up with the winning goal for the home side.

Granville Rgs; Stephen Benn, Anthony Moran, Ian Whelan, Oliver Kenny, Tadhg Doran, Daniel Malone, Dale McNamara, Niall McNamara, Barry Madden, Pat Whelan, Jason Benn

Northside; Chris Lynch, Tom Williams, Mark Reddan, Kenneth Sheehan, Kieran O Brien, Anthony Mason, Jeff O Donnell, Timmy Hogan, Mark Daly, Frankie Walsh, Bobby Griffin



Castle Rvs 1 Caherdavin Celtic A 2

What a time for Caherdavin to record their first win of the season. They defeated Division 1A side Castle Rvs to reach the third round of the MFA Cup where Hill Celtic stand in their way of reaching the out of town stages of the Provincial tournament.

Killian Collins and Gary Bateman scored for the winners who will be hoping this win can spark their season into life. Mike O'Dwyer scored for Castle Rvs.

Caherdavin; Glen Clancy, Cian Williams, Shane Doran, Brian Shorten, Brian Daly, Stephen Collins, Ian Wallace, Brian Doran, Evan Egan, Killian Collins, Ralph Judge Subs; Gary Bateman, Keith O'Shea, Alan Normoyle, Dylan Cronin



Hill Celtic 3 Newport Town 1

Hill Celtic's fine run of form continued on Sunday as they defeated Newport to leave Caherdavin between them and a place in the Open draw of the MFA Cup.

When the sides met earlier in the League campaign Celtic posed a 3-1 win and repeated the result yesterday.

Top scorer in the League Aaron Dawson scored twice with Jeffery Hogan also netting for the winners,. Kieran McCarthy replied for Newport.

Hill Celtic; Christopher Bourke, Peter O'Brien, John Mitchell, Bobby Curtin, Cian Quinn, Jeffrey Hogan, Michael Lipper, Lee Reddan, Dean Mitchell, Aaron Dawson, Colin Broe. Subs; Alan Kelly, Garry Kelly, Jamie Leahy, Adrian Duhig, Danial Ikoghode



Murroe 3 Fairview Rgs B 1,

Murroe followed up their win over Kilmallock last weekend with a 3-1 win over Fairview Rgs to set up a date with Regional B in Round Three. Evan Walsh, Jack Barry and Drew McLean scored for the winners who made it four wins in a row and their seventh win from their last eight games. Morgan Clancy replied for Fairview.

Murroe; Adam Nuaman, Darragh Ryan, Damien Ryan, Drew McLean, Alan Cuneen, David Rainsford, Jack Barry, Adrian Ryan, Mike McNamara, Liam Breen, Anthony Cusack. Liam Quinn, Evan Walsh and Brian Quinn

Prospect Priory 1 Corbally Utd 1 (Prospect won 4-3 on pens aet)

Prospect and Corbally could not be separated in their Munster tie and penalties were called for when Derek Braddish's side held their nerve to progress to round three.

Darren O'Sullivan scored for Prospect in play and they now meet the winners of next week's Fairview v Summerville tie.

Prospect Priory; Darren Glasheen. Cyril Maher. Craig McMarlow. Dom Fitzgerald. Craig Hanlon Chris Hogan. Ian Clancy. Darren Hanlon. Philip Naughton. Darren O Sullivan. Trevor Hogan. Subs Adrian Healy Colin Clancy Adrian Mitchell Danny Sheehan.



Cappamore 6 - 0 Hyde Rgs

Hyde Rgs were unable to build on last weekend's memorable win over Aisling as they crashed out to a bang in-form Cappamore XI. The Division 1A high flyers hit six without reply. Ryan Deere claimed a hat trick, Michael Buckley hit two with Andy Murphy completing the scoring.