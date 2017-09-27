SLIDESHOW: Ahane GAA club hosts Limerick U-21 All Ireland champions

AHANE GAA Club had a huge turnout in Ahane GAA Club on Friday evening last when the All Ireland U21 Hurling champions were given a massive reception in celebration of their great achievement in Thurles in capturing the All Ireland with a memorable display over Kilkenny.

Led by Pat Donnelly, captain and one of our own Ahane players Tom Morrissey and many of the management team, players and Limerick Chairman Oliver Mann, there was a tremendous welcome given by everyone in Ahane GAA Club.

Ahane Chairman Colm Barry, Club Secretary Mary Ryan and Bord na nÓg Chairman and excellent MC for the evening.

Brian O'Mara led the warm Ahane welcome to the victorious U21 team roared on by all those in attendance in the clubhouse.

It was a special evening for all the younger members of the club who got to ask their U21 heroes many questions and got the opportunity to have their photos taken with the players and trophies, jerseys and hurleys signed and have lots of interesting hurling conversation.

A presentation was made to Tom Morrissey of a framed and engraved photo and a presentation was also given to U21 Hurling team manager Pat Donnelly to recognise the efforts of Pat, the management team and all the players in their All Ireland success.

All those involved in Ahane GAA club, sincerely thanked this special group of U21 players and management for a memorable evening and for superb hurling over the course of their run to All Ireland U21 success – with a special mention to Ahane duo to Tom Morrissey and to Denis Murrihy on their fantastic achievement.