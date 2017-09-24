SLIDESHOW Shocks a plenty in FAI Junior Cup Round One

Reports from some games in the FAI Junior cup below. Pics are from Corbally United versus Pallas United, which the visitors won 3-2. Full results at bottom of the article.

Hyde Rangers 6 - 3 Aisling Annacotty

In a day of shocks in the FAI Junior Cup, Hyde Rgs stole top billing with an amazing 6-3 win over Premier side Aisling Annacotty.

The visitors took the lead when Damien Collins knocked the ball down for Jason Lipper to head home but Hyde gave indication that they were not just there to make up the numbers when Ger Nash crossed for Adam O'Neill to fire off the crossbar and Luke Kennedy was on hand to equalise.

Just after the break Sosuke Kimura restored Aisling's advantage with a well taken goal but again the Division 2A side battled back and Kennedy, racing in at the back post finished Philip Moore's cross for his second of the day.

If that goal rocked Aisling then five minutes later they were in shock as Pat O'Connor's well struck shot took a deflection off a defender and over the head keeper James Regan-Magner to give Hyde the lead for the first time.

Aisling were in disarray and conceded again midway through the half when Dale Hannon gathered outside the box and let fly with a beauty to the top corner.

The Premier side pushed forward trying to salvage something and their hopes were boosted when Damien Collins headed in from close range with 15 minutes to play.

With Hyde centre backs Ryan McCormack and Mark Whelan turning in sterling performances, Aisling's attacks invariably broke down when they reached the danger zone and with their own defence focused on attack, Hyde took advantage.

Philip Moore fired in number five with a shot from outside the box and b3efore the end Aidan O'Brien beat the offside trap before smashing a screamer to the far post to seal a memorable win for the home side

Hyde Rangers: Martin Dinan, Ger Nash, Sean Canna, Mark Whelan, Ryan McCormack, Luke Kennedy, Richard Benn, Gavin Hehir, Keith Somers, Pat O'Connor, Dale Hannon, Subs, Andrew Meehan, Adam O'Neill, Aidan O'Brien, Philip Moore

Aisling Annacotty: James Regan-Magner; Kennedy N'dip; Barry Hootan; Damien Collins; Patrick Stanisewski; Darren Harrington; Sosuke Kimura; Shane Donegan; Jason Lipper; Niall Smith; Denis O'Dea. Subs: Graham Power; Dion Lynch; Lorcan Feeney; Oisin Cross



Kilmallock 3 - 4 Murroe

Kilmallock also met their Waterloo at the first hurdle when they fell to Division 1A side Murroe in Kilmallock.

Paudie Sheedy put the home side in front but Liam Breen levelled for the visitors.

Paudie Sheedy restored the home advantage but goals form Adrian Ryan (2) and Mike McNamara titled the tie Murroe's way.

Jack Barry pulled one back but they were unable to finish off the comeback and Murroe take their place in the hat for Round Two.

Kilmallock: Kieran Stubbins; Paul Moloney; Evan Mulcahy; John Heffernan; Niall Burchill; Jack Barry; Jason Heffernan; Paul Doona; Dylan Brazil; Tommy Heffernan; Paudie Sheedy, Sub Rian Brady

Murroe; Adam Numan, Darragh Ryan, Damien Ryan, drew McLean, Alan Cuneen, David Rainsford, Jack Barry, Adrian Ryan, Liam been, Mikey McNamara, Anthony Cusack



Kennedy Park 3 - 2 Moyross (aet)

Another side finding the going tough in the Premier League, Moyross also fell at the first hurdle going down 3-2 to Division 2B side Kennedy Park after extra time.

The game looked to be going to book when Andrew Duggan put Moyross ahead but a goal from Dylan Clohessy had the sides level by half time thanks in large part to Kennedy Park 'keeper Barry Guerin who saved two penalty kicks.

Anthony McInerney restored Moyross' lead ten minutes after the restart which they held until the final minute when Stephen McNamara equalised to send the game to extra time. McNamara was again to the fore in extra time converting the winning spot kick to sent his side through to the next round.

Kennedy Park; Barry Guerin, Stephen Calvert, Nicky Ryan, Darragh Gleeson, Peter Sheehan, Cian O'Grady, Dylan Clohessy, Michael Phelan, Jason Flanagan, Stephen o Brien, Stephen McNamara, Subs, Dylan Hanley , Eric Foster

Moyross: Alan Cantillon; Jonathan Power; Aaron Power; Pat McCallig; Shane Guerin; James McNamara; Stephen Hannon; Anthony McInerney; Alan Quinlivan; Andrew Duggan; Glen Woodland. Subs: James Cleary; Ben Johnson



Ballynanty Rovers 10 - 0 Herbertstown

Herbertstown came to town knowing they were in line for a hiding and so it turned out. Credit to the county side for facing down the Premier side gamely but in the end the gulf in class was too much.

Jamie Daly was tormentor in chief with a hat trick. Eddie Radcliffe, Eddie Byrnes and Kevin Nolan bagged two apiece while Peter Ryan completed the rout.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Ryan Earls; Shaun Kelly; Dara Hughes; Dan Lucey; Jason Hughes; Michael Guerin; Derek Daly; Jamie Daly; Eddie Radcliffe; Kevin Nolan. Subs: Peter Ryan; Dermot Fitzgerald; Declan Considine; Eddie Byrnes



Holycross 4 - 0 Athlunkard Villa

Holycross made it back to back wins with victory over Athlunkard in the FAI. After a torrid opening couple of weeks, 'Cross will be hoping the return to winning ways will kick start their league campaign.

On Sunday goals from Niall O'Riordan, AJ Moloney and a double from Tony Burke eased them to Round Two.

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Niall Hourigan; Mike Leahy; Barry Kirby; Stephen Hanley; Adam Costello; Andy O'Neill; Simon Delaney; Niall O'Riordan; Pappy Kelly; Tony Burke. Subs: Dara Glynn; AJ Moloney; Conor Hayes



Carew Park 3 - 1 Prospect Priory

A game that drew a large crowd to Carew Park ended with the home side advancing at the expense e of a very good Prospect XI.

Darragh Rainsford headed Carew into a first half lead and the home side had to withstand a couple of one on one breaks by Trevor Hogan before the prolific Kieran Hanlon put his mark on the tie with a another double.

Former Carew favourite Derek Hanlon scored a consolation for a Prospect side heading in one direction only.

Carew Park: David Quinn; Jamie O'Sullivan; Jon Somers; Gary Griffin; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; Pat Boyle; Jonathan Grant; Kieran Hanlon; Darragh Rainsford; Alex Purcell. Subs: John O'Byrne; Barry Dillon; Lee Boyle

Prospect Priory; Darren Glasheen, Craig Mc Marlow, Craig Hanlon, Colin Clancy, Danny Sheehan, Chris Hogan, Adrian Mitchell, Phillip Naughton, Adrian Mitchell, Darren O Sullivan , Trevor Hogan, Subs, Derek Hanlon, Danny Colbert, Darren Hanlon, Dean Glasheen, Ian Clancy



Regional Utd 10 - 0 Southend

After suffering a shock defeat in the Munster Junior Cup the previous week Regional were always going to be on guard going into Saturday evening's tie with Southend and it told on the visitors who suffered a mauling from the Premier side.

Evan Patterson claimed five goals with Kieran O'Connell bagging a hat trick. Ken Nealon and Stephen Keeley completed the rout.

Regional Utd: Sean McNamara; Ian Hughes; Mike Reidy; Andrew Cowpar; Jack Molyneaux; Evan Patterson; Kieran O'Connell; Martin Madden; Ken Nealon; Ray Lynch; Stephen Keeley. Subs: Steve Gleeson; Gerry Fitzpatrick

Fairview Rgs 0 - 2 Nenagh AFC

The tie of the round proved an entertaining affair with Nenagh just edging out FAI specialists.

The impressive Ciaran O'Reilly separated the sides by the break and while both teams had chances in the second half it wasn't until the 88th minute that Nenagh sealed with a Ryan Gilmartin goal.

Nenagh opened the scoring after 30 minutes. Dan Butler's initial effort was blocked by Paul Danaher but the Nenagh winger picked up the rebound and drilled a low ball across the Fairview goal where O'Reilly arrived at the front post to tuck away.

Nenagh nearly hand the goal back to the home side when a poor kick-out straight to Christy Doyle was fired across the face of goal where the in running Martin Fitzgerald failed to get the required touch.

An audacious free kick attempt by O'Reilly struck the side netting and at the other end a good lay off by Fitzgerald saw Craig Madigan burst into the Nenagh box but his shot was saved by Aaron Savage in the Nenagh goal.

After the restart Richie Ryan had to show bravery to deny Roy Creagh from O'Reilly's through ball.

Midway through the half Christy Doyle picked out Daffy bit again Savage proved best.

With 15 minutes remaining Fairview had their best opening when Craig Madigan's corner saw Liam Byrnes fire the ball back across goal and Paul Danaher deflected the ball onto the crossbar before the visitors hacked to safety.

Nenagh sealed it with an excellent goal born of neat passing from their own half and finished off by Gilmartin.

Fairview Rgs: Richard Ryan; Clive Healy; Lee Whyte; John Mullane; Paul Danaher; Conor McCormack; Craig Madigan; Jeffery Judge; Martin Fitzgerald; George Daffy; Christy Doyle. Subs: Josh Considine; Liam Byrnes; Liam O'Sullivan; Nathan O'Callaghan

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Bryan McGee; Max Boghiu; Mark McKenna; Mark Cahill; James McGrath; Dan Butler; Ross Fitzgerald; Ciaran O'Reilly; Roy Creagh; Ben Banaghan. Subs: Jordan Lewis; John Mitchell; Mike O Gorman; Ryan Gilmartin



Pike Rovers 4 - 1 Charleville

After a bad week for the Hoops in which they crashed out of the Tuohy Cup and lost John Connery to Carew Park, it was welcome relief when they accounted for fellow Premier opponents Charleville in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday.

Hero of the game for the home side was Steven McGann who scored a hat trick in an impressive first half for the home side spoiled only by a goal for Charleville's Aaron O'Connor. Eoin Hanrahan scored a fourth to seal the win before picking up a second yellow card in the game.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Darragh Carroll; Wayne O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Eddie O'Donovan; Colin Daly; Shane Walsh; Wayne Colbert; Paddy O'Malley; Steve McGann; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Adam O'Doherty

Charleville: Jesse Smith; Jeremy Bridgeman; Jason O'Hara; Ciaran Carey; Gavin Mullins; Kieran O'Donoghue; Jack Callaghan; Darren Butler; Shane Dillon; Aaron O'Connor; Luke Doyle.



Janesboro 8 - 0 Granville Rgs

Janesboro continue on their merry way with a comfortable win over Granville to advance in the FAI Junior Cup.

In a game that was never in doubt the home side scored eight goals without reply.

Keith Mawdsley scored his second hat trick in three days, Arron Nunan and Shane Clarke claimed two apiece and Kevin Murphy completed the scoring.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Ben Quirke; Tom Clarke; Richie Mullins; Arron Nunan; John Tierney; Adrian Power; Keith Mawdsley; Shane Clarke; Evan Lynch. Subs: Aled Harkin; Aidan Hurley; Kevin Murphy; Donie Curtin

Sunday Sept 24th

FAI Junior Cup

Janesboro 8 Granville Rangers 0, Holycross 4 Athlunkard Villa 0, Summerville Rovers 2 Wembley Rovers 1, Fairview Rangers 0 Nenagh 2, Kennedy Park 3 Moyross United 2 (aet),

Kilfrush 2 Newport Town 1, Carew Park 3 Prospect Priory 1, Hyde Rangers 6 Aisling Annacotty 3, Shelbourne 5 Mungret Regional 3(aet), Ballynanty Rvs 10 Herbertstown 0, Knockainey 2 Caledonians 2 (Cals won 4-2 on pens aet), Coonagh United 6 Weston Villa 2, Meanus FC 2 Northside 3, Star Rovers 1 Geraldines 4, St. Patricks 6 Parkville 1, Caherconlish 6 Glenview Rovers 3, Kilmallock United 3 Murroe 4, Corbally United 2 Pallas United 3 (AET), Pike Rovers 4 Charleville 1, Croom United 9 Dromore Celtic 3, Castle Rovers 1 Hill Celtic 6, Bruff United (off) Caherdavin Celtic, Castle United 1 Cappamore 12