SLIDESHOW Regional remain top, as Nenagh AFC win at Fairview

Regional Utd 2 Carew Park 0

Regional Utd are sitting pretty atop the Premier League after seven rounds of games after defeating Carew Park 2-0 at Dooradoyle on Sunday.

Carew led the way going into the tie but having to field without the League's top scorer, Kieran Hanlon and the influential Pat Boyle, Albert Slattery's men found the going tough for much of the 90 minutes.

Losing Jamie O'Sullivan to a first half red card didn't help matters much allowing Regional even more space to display their preferred passing game.

Ray Lynch's side have proven those wrong, who thought Regional might struggle this season, and the player manager is leading by example on the pitch with an energy that most 20 year olds would envy.

His back four have been immense conceding just three goals in seven games and the physical presence of Kieran O'Connell and Stephen Keeley further up the field gives them an added edge.

They have added Martin Madden from Newcastle West and he made his first start on Sunday and impressed hugely. Another big addition is former Herbertstown Under 17 star Pat McDonagh who put pen to paper in the last week from Limerick FC.

He marked his introduction as a late sub with the crucial second goal.

Carew were on the back foot throughout and it was only when Stephen Keeley broke the deadlock in the second half that they began to threaten.

An injury to Jon Somers was another blow to Carew but he before he hobbled off Evan Patterson took advantage of the space to break into the box. His well struck effort was parried away by Quinn before being scrambled away for a fruitless corner kick.

The second half began in the same vein. Lynch had a good effort from 25 yards well saved by Quinn but the Carew net minder could do little five minutes later when Keeley gathered just inside the Carew half and was allowed to gain ten yards before letting fly from 30 yards to the roof of the Carew net.

A minute later the same player tried his luck again with a similar effort and was inches off target.

Inexplicably the home side eased off after getting the breakthrough and Carew, sensing the opportunity piled men forward.

Adam Frahill tried a snap shot from outside the box that was just off target and shortly after a good run by Purcell set up an opening for Keegan Park but his rasper from the edge of the six yard box was superbly saved by Rob Shier.

The let off gave Regional the kick in the pants they needed and Patterson's good run set up an opening for Lynch but he fired just wide of the far post.

With time running out a run by Keeley ended with him picking out McDonagh show showed good feet to skip a challenge before calmly slotting past Quinn to ensure the points.

Over the last few years Regional have flattered only to deceive when it came to the vital games. They have a steelier look about them although they need to create a lot more chances that their possession demands. Playing from the back is a laudable idea but there are times when overkill is preventing a quicker ball to the opposition's danger zone.

Regional Utd; Rob Shier, Ian Hughes, Mike Reidy, Andrew Cowpar, David Cowpar, Evan Patterson, Kieran O'Connell, Stephen Keeley, Ray Lynch, Cian Byrnes, Martin Madden, Subs; Evan Shine, Pat McDonagh

Carew Park; David Quinn, Keegan Park, Jon Somers, Gary Griffin, Mark Slattery, Alex Purcell, Adam Frahill, Derek Hanlon, Jamie O'Sullivan, Jonathan Grant, Reece Healy, Subs, Lee Boyle, Jamie Kelly, John O'Byrne



Holycross 2 - 5 Janesboro

Janesboro moved into second spot with a 5-2 win at Holycross. Evan Lynch put 'Boro on their way and when Kevin Barry tacked on a second it looked like an easy ride for the Champions.

However a fighting comeback by the home side saw them draw level with scores from Paddy Moloney and Niall O'Riordan.

Kevin Murphy restored Boro's lead and went on to add a second with Arron Nunan also on the mark for the winners.

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Niall Hourigan; Mike Leahy; Andy O'Neill; Gearoid McCarthy; Chris Keane; Paddy Moloney; Adam Costello; Niall O'Riordan; Tony Burke;. Subs : Stephen Hanley, Dara Glynn

Janesboro: Stephen McNamara; Danny O'Neill; Jason Doyle; Tom Clarke; Ben Quirke; Kevin Murphy; Aled Harkin; John Tierney; Evan Lynch; Kevin Barry; Arron Nunan. Subs : Martin Sugrue



Fairview Rgs 0 Nenagh AFC 2

Nenagh are the third unbeaten team in the League and with a game less played are just three points behind the leaders.

On Sunday they beat a Fairview side in transition with scores from James McGrath and Ciaran O'Reilly to keep their challenge right on track.

Fairview Rgs: Tony McCarthy; Alex Kiely; Lee Whyte; Paul Danaher; Clive Healy; Trevor Daly; Kieran Long; Aaron Long; Conor McCormack; George Daffy; Shane O'Connell. Subs : Morgan Clancy; Liam O'Sullivan

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Bryan McGee; John Mitchell; Mark Cahill; Mark McKenna; Ross Fitzgerald; Thomas Shepard; Dylan Sheehan; Ciaran O'Reilly; James McGrath; Ben Banaghan. Subs : Dan Butler; Craig Connolly



Pike Rovers 1 Ballynanty Rovers 0

Pike Rvs came up trumps to make it four consecutive wins after a disastrous start to the season when they beat Ballynanty Rvs thanks to a Steve McGann goal.

In a game in which the two goalkeepers were on top, a moment of magic from the Pike midfielder broke the deadlock.

Paddy O'Malley, with a superb cross, picked out Colin Daly who showed great awareness to cut the ball back to the in running McGann who blasted home leaving Ryan with no chance.

The Balla net-minder made a couple of vital saves to keep Balla in the game while at the other end Gary Neville was under constant pressure from set pieces but dealt ably with everything thrown at him.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Darragh Carroll; Paddy O'Malley; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Colin Daly; Steve McGann; Shane Walsh; Eoin Hanrahan; Pat Aherne; Michael Foley. Subs : Jason Mullins; Wayne Colbert; Wayne O'Donovan

Ballynanty Rovers: John Ryan; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Dan Lucey; Ryan Earls; Derek Daly; Michael Guerin; Dermot Fitzgerald; Kevin Nolan; Jamie Daly; Eddie Radcliffe. Subs : Frank Lee; Gary Moore



Aisling Annacotty 3 Kilmallock 1

Aisling recovered well from their midweek concession of two goals in the last two minutes when losing 4-3 to Balla, by taking all the points on offer versus Kilmallock.

The home side took the lead when Shane Donegan played Sosuke Kimura through for fourth of the season.

Keith Mawdsley doubled the lead when he latched onto Dion Lynch's ball over the top.

Denis O'Dea scored a third in a goalmouth scramble before Jack Barry struck to reduce the deficit.

With ten minutes to play Kilmallock were given further hope when awarded a penalty but a superb save by Jimmy Fyffe to deny Barry Sheedy's effort ensured his side eased to victory.

Kilmallock: Lorcan Casey; John Heffernan; Bennie Burke; Jason Heffernan; Dylan Brazil; Anthony Punch; Jake Mulcahy; Barry Sheedy; Jack Barry; Paul Doona; Tommy Heffernan. Subs : Brian Murphy; Rian Brady

Aisling Annacotty: Jimmy Fyffe; Brian Butler; Dion Lynch; Patrick Stanisewski; Damien Collins; Chimka Manjor; Shane Donegan; Evan O'Connor; Keith Mawdsley; Sosuke Kimura; Denis O'Dea. Subs : Barry Hootan; John Lysaght



Moyross 3 - 2 Charleville

A crucial game for two sides mired at the wrong end of the table produced a thriller with Moyross emerging victorious 3-2 against Charleville.

Barry Quinn opened the scoring when he cut in from the right and beat three players before unleashing an unstoppable left footed shot into top corner.

Quinn doubled his and Moyross' tally when he outpaced the Charleville defence and drilled it low and hard under the keeper.

Goals from Shane Dillon and Pat O'Callaghan had Charleville back level terms by the break.

Moyross clinched it when Barry Quinn's free kick was parried away by keeper Jesse Smith only as far as Aaron Power to head back across goal for Anthony Lee to head into an empty net.

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue; Shane Guerin; Anthony Lee; Pat McCallig; Aaron Power; James Cleary; James McNamara; Stephen Hannon; Danny McInerney; Anthony McInerney; Barry Quinn. Subs : Greg Daly; John Ryan

Charleville: Jesse Smith; William Dillon; Jeremy Bridgeman; Gavin Mullins; Ken O'Donoghue; Gary Ward; Pat O'Callaghan; Michael Thompson; Kieran O'Donoghue; Luke Doyle; Shane Dillon.





