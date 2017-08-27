SLIDESHOW Regional keep top spot in Limerick Premier League

Regional Utd 1 - 1 Nenagh AFC

Regional Utd kept a hand on the Premier League lead when they shared the spoils with Nenagh at Dooradoyle on Sunday morning.

With Carew Park going down at home to Balla, a share of the spoils ensured Ray Lynch's side took over top spot at this early stage of the season.

It is a bittersweet achievement for the home side however as they will feel they left the win behind them by failing to capitalise on the large number of chances they created.

The confidence of a good run was evident as Regional kicked off in fine form.

A good overlapping run by Ian Hughes saw him deliver into the area where Kieran O'Connell out jumped the keeper to send the ball toward Nathan Clancy at the back post who pulled the ball back for Stephen Keeley but he blazed over from eight yards.

O'Connell went close again minutes later again showing his prowess in the air but his effort was just over the top and followed up minutes later with a long range effort that whizzed just wide of the upright.

Despite their dominance Regional found themselves a goal down midway through the half when Jordon Lewis' persistence following up what looked a lost cause bore fruit when he got a block on Rob Shier's clearance before poking the ball into an empty net.

The home side responded well and but for a crucial block by Mark McKenna before the break, Evan Patterson may well have levelled.

On the restart Regional were back in search of a leveller and within two minutes David Cowpar's long ranger was deflected for a corner from which Keeley headed over.

Ten minutes later Aaron Savage tipped over an O'Connell effort but the Nenagh 'Keeper could do little from the resultant corner as Keeley powered a header home from Mike Reidy's delivery.

Nenagh went close to retaking the lead after a good run and shot by Ben Banaghan but Shier made a fine save.

At the other end a clearance by Savage was taken by Ray Lynch who played Declan Cusack in but the Nenagh keeper made amends with a good save.

Savage also had the last say making a superb save to deny Evan Patterson a winning goal.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Mike Reidy; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Evan Patterson; Kieran O'Connell; Declan Cusack; Nathan Clancy; Stephen Keeley; Ray Lynch. Subs: Byron Fitzgerald

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Jordan Lewis; John Mitchell; Mark McKenna; Mark Cahill; Ross Fitzgerald; Ben Banaghan; Dylan Sheehan; Ryan Gilmartin; Roy Creagh; Declan O'Meara. Subs: Ciaran O'Reilly; Thomas Shepard; Mike Hogan



Carew Park 3 - 4 Ballynanty Rovers



Carew's 100%record fell on Sunday when they came out second best of a seven goal thriller at home to Ballynanty Rvs.

The visitors started like a team possessed and overran the home side running in three goals without reply. Eddie Radcliffe scored twice with Derek Daly also netting.

Adam Frahill curled a shot to the bottom right corner despite the best efforts of John Ryan to give the home side some hope. However Jamie Daly dented that when he tacked on a fourth for the visitors.

Jamie O'Sullivan knocked the ball over the line before Mark Slattery scored a good goal to put the minimum between the sides.

With Carew chasing the game gaps were left at the back. Failures to put away the chances that came their way nearly cost the visitors in the final minute but Ken Meehan was alert to clear his lines from Jon Grant to ensure the win for Balla.

Carew Park: Gordon Stewart; Keegan Park; Jon Somers; Mark Slattery; Gary Griffin; Pat Boyle; Kieran Hanlon; Alex Purcell; Jamie O'Sullivan; Jonathan Grant; Adam Frahill. Subs: Lee Boyle; Jamie Kelly; Derek Hanlon; Barry Dillon; David Quinn

Ballynanty Rovers: John Ryan; Derek Daly; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Bobby Ryan; Kevin Nolan; Eddie Radcliffe; Jason Hughes; Jamie Daly; Michael Guerin. Subs: Nikola Strok; Liam Brock; Eddie Byrnes



Kilmallock 1 - 4 Janesboro



Following their midweek win over Balla, Champions Janesboro followed up with another three pointer at Kilmallock on Sunday.

Arron Nunan put 'Boro in front before Killian Hayes fired past stand in keeper Shane Clarke.

A super score from Aidan Hurley restored 'Boro's lead and Nunan went on to complete his hat trick to close out the tie.

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Anthony Barrett; Bennie Burke; John Heffernan; Evan Mulcahy; Killian Hayes; Jason Heffernan; Jake Mulcahy; Anthony Punch; Barry Sheedy; Tommy Heffernan. Subs: Dylan Brazil; Rian Brady; Paudie Sheedy

Janesboro: Shane Clarke; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Aidan Hurley; Tom Clarke; Niall Hanley; Mike Ryan; John Tierney; Thomas Lyons; Arron Nunan; Kevin Barry. Subs: Lee O'Mara; Ben Quirke; Evan Lynch; Kevin Murphy

Aisling Annacotty 3 - 2 Charleville



Aisling left it late in injury time to record their first win of the season against newcomers Charleville.

With both teams chasing their first win of the season and the game tied at 1-1 six minutes into injury time Darren Harrington lobbed a free kick into the area and Aisling sub Jack Cleary pounced to fire home from six yards to win it for Mike McCarthy's men.

Shane Dillon had given the Cork side the lead but Keith Mawdsley swiveled on the loose ball from 8 yards out to level.

Brian Butler's corner was headed into his own net by a Charleville defender but Gary Ward to again level the tie.

With a draw beckoning Cleary struck to the joy of the home fans.

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Evan O'Connor; Brian Butler; Patrick Stanisewski; Dion Lynch; Shane Donegan; Darren Harrington; John Lysaght; Keith Mawdsley; Sosuke Kimura; Chimka Manjor. Subs: Jack Cleary

Charleville: Jesse Smith; Ken O'Donoghue; Ciaran Carey; Darren Butler; Jeremy Bridgeman; Gavin Mullins; Luke Doyle; Kevin Copps; Shane Dillon; Gary Ward; Michael Thompson. Subs: William Dillon; Jason O'Hara; Kieran O'Donoghue; Matt Roche



Holycross 1 - 2 Fairview Rgs



After a couple of best forgotten displays Holycross gave a much better performance despite ending up empty-handed in their game with Fairview Rgs.

The visitors took the lead midway through the opening half when David Hannon and Christy Doyle combined for the latter to score. The same two players combined again five minutes later for Doyle to blast in a second.

A much improved Holycross emerged after the break. A penalty kick gave them an opportunity but Sean McNamara saved to deny Niall O'Riordan.

Adam Costello did reduced the deficit but despite piling on the pressure Fairview held on for the spoils.

Holycross: Kevin Purcell, Niall Hourigan, Mike Leahy, Andy O'Neill, Gearoid McCarthy, Sean O'Riordan, Paddy Moloney, Niall O'Riordan, Dara Glynn, Ryan Glynn, Adam Costello, Subs; Chris Keane, Sean Riordan

Fairview Rgs: Sean McNamara; Liam Byrnes; Conor Joyce; John Mullane; Paul Danaher; Trevor Daly; Thomas Byrnes; Kyle Brogan; Liam O'Sullivan; Christy Doyle; David Hannon. Subs: Aaron Long; Lee Whyte; Ger Higgins

Moyross 0 - 7 Pike Rovers



Moyross were not the only side to suffer because of the Conor McGregor side but not all had to face a rampant Pike XI.

John Connery claimed a hat trick for the winners. Colin Daly scored two with Paddy O'Malley and Michael Foley also getting among the goals.

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue, Jonathan Power, Aaron Power, James McNamara, Shane Guerin, Cian Kileen, Keith Colbert, Anthony McInerney, Barry Quinn, James Cleary, K Browne

Pike Rovers: Adam O'Doherty; Darragh Carroll; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne O'Donovan; Colm Enright; Steve McGann; Colin Daly; Paddy O'Malley; Michael Foley; Eoin Hanrahan; John Connery. Subs: Shane Walsh; Pat McGarry; Dave Ryan; Wayne Colbert