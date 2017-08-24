#SLIDESHOW Limerick on song at Aldi Community Games 2017
The August National Festival of Aldi Community Games was held in Dublin over the weekend of Saturday, 19 and Sunday 20 of August.
Limerick had over 200 boys and girls aged between 6 and 16 participating in a wide variety of competitions in Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Project, Talent, Athletics (Individual and Relays), Field Events and Team Games.
All of Limerick’s competitors did extremely well and their families, areas, county and managers/coaches are proud of their achievements. The following were medal winners over the weekend.
ART
Art U8 Girls: 4th place medal: Lynette O’Brien, Kilfinane
Art U14 Boys: Bronze medal: Ben Finnegan, Monaleen
MODEL MAKING
Model Making U10 Boys: Silver medal: Lee Kirsh, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis
Model Making U10 Girls: 4th place medal: Cara McGuinn, St Senan’s
HANDWRITING
Handwriting U10 Boys: Silver medal: John Hayden, Bruff Grange Meanus
Handwriting U12 Boys: Bronze medal: Niall Tobin, Bruree Rockhill
Cycling On Grass
U14 Girls: Bronze medal: Shauna Finn, Abbeyfeale
Hurling U11 Boys
4th place medals: Monaleen
Gaelic Football U10 Boys
4th place medals: Monaleen
Rounders U13 Boys:
Silver medals: Caherdavin
Rounders U13 Girls:
Bronze medals: Ballybrown Clarina
Handball One Wall U16 Girls:
Gold Medals : Broadford/Dromcollogher
Pitch and Putt U16 Girls:
Bronze medals: Bruff Grange Meanus A, 4th place medals: Bruff Grange Meanus B
Project U13: Silver medals:
Chloe Boyce, Heather Linehan & Róisín Linehan, Broadford Dromcollogher
TALENT
Solo Recitation U16:
Gold medal: Jimmy Stokes, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis
Solo Music U16:
Silver medal: Elaine Frawley, Bruree Rockhill
Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12:
Bronze medals: Grace & Rebecca Fitzgibbon, St. Senan’s
Group Dance Irish Contemporary U16:
Bronze medals: Rachel Caher, Orla Carr, Róisín Fitzgibbon, Eimear Nolan, Matthew O’Malley & Amy Shanahan, Cappamore
Group Drama/Comedy U12:
Bronze medals: Lorna Hanley, Tomas Houlihan, Rachel Irwin, Abbie Mulqueen, Eimear O’Kelly & Emma O’Shea, Ballingarry Granagh
Group Drama/Comedy U16:
Silver medals: Sinead McCarthy, Cónaill McGuire, Aislinn O’Dea, Keelan O’Dea, Sean O’Dwyer & Danielle Ryan, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis
Group Music U16:
Silver medals: James Dunworth, Laoise Fitzgibbon, Conor Shanahan & Dermot Shanahan, Croom Banogue Manister
Group Singing U12:
Silver medals: Nessa & Cathal Markham, Ballingarry Granagh
ATHLETICS
Individual Results:
Girls - U8 - 60m: 4th place medal:
Emma Pethos, Regional
Boys- U8 - 60m:
Gold medal: Aidan Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier
Boys – U10 – 60m Hurdles:
Gold medal: Malachy McKenna, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis
Boys - U10 - 200m:
4th place medal : Patrick Cagney Feoghanagh/Castlemahon
Boys - U12 – 100m:
Silver medal: Jayden Carmody, St Josephs/Our Lady of Lourdes
Girls - U12 – 600m: Gold medal:
Victoria Adiadamen, Regional
Girls – U14 – 800m: Silver medal:
Sarah Butler, Regional
Girls - U16 – 100m: Gold medal:
Nikki Stevankova, Regional
Boys – U16- 100m: Bronze medal:
Smith Omojoefudun, Regional
Boys – U16 – 200m: Bronze medal:
Ben Sheahan, Glin
Girls – U16 – 200m: Gold medal:
Niamh Foley, Newcastle West
Girls – U16- Discus: Gold medal:
Ciara Sheehy, Broadford Dromcollogher
Girls – U16 – High Jump: Silver medal:
Holly Meredith, Newcastle West
Girls – U14- Long Puck: Gold medal:
Aoife Cronin, Kilmallock
RELAY RESULTS
U12 Girls:
Bronze - Faye Scanlon, Angel Alfred, Freya Wiegand, Anna Campbell and Victoria Amiadamen, Regional
U13 Mixed:
Bronze - Emer Conroy, Amy Ryan, Emily Buckley, Scott White, Darragh O'Sullivan and Diarmuid Collins, Ballybrown Clarina
U14 Girls :
4th place medals - Sarah Butler, Maria Campbell, Seodhna Dervin and Oyinkan Adedeji, Regional
U15 Mixed :
4th place medals - Isobel Farrelly, Nikki Stevankova, Gavin Cotter and Kelvin O'Carroll, Regional
U16 Mixed (4 x 200m) :
Gold - Aoife Morrissey, Helene Dee, Lochlainn O'Keeffe, David Hickey and Daniel Adamakein, Regional
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on