SLIDESHOW Limerick on song at Aldi Community Games 2017

The August National Festival of Aldi Community Games was held in Dublin over the weekend of Saturday, 19 and Sunday 20 of August.

Limerick had over 200 boys and girls aged between 6 and 16 participating in a wide variety of competitions in Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Project, Talent, Athletics (Individual and Relays), Field Events and Team Games.

All of Limerick’s competitors did extremely well and their families, areas, county and managers/coaches are proud of their achievements. The following were medal winners over the weekend.

ART

Art U8 Girls: 4th place medal: Lynette O’Brien, Kilfinane

Art U14 Boys: Bronze medal: Ben Finnegan, Monaleen

MODEL MAKING

Model Making U10 Boys: Silver medal: Lee Kirsh, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis

Model Making U10 Girls: 4th place medal: Cara McGuinn, St Senan’s

HANDWRITING

Handwriting U10 Boys: Silver medal: John Hayden, Bruff Grange Meanus

Handwriting U12 Boys: Bronze medal: Niall Tobin, Bruree Rockhill

Cycling On Grass

U14 Girls: Bronze medal: Shauna Finn, Abbeyfeale

Hurling U11 Boys

4th place medals: Monaleen

Gaelic Football U10 Boys

4th place medals: Monaleen

Rounders U13 Boys:

Silver medals: Caherdavin

Rounders U13 Girls:

Bronze medals: Ballybrown Clarina

Handball One Wall U16 Girls:

Gold Medals : Broadford/Dromcollogher

Pitch and Putt U16 Girls:

Bronze medals: Bruff Grange Meanus A, 4th place medals: Bruff Grange Meanus B

Project U13: Silver medals:

Chloe Boyce, Heather Linehan & Róisín Linehan, Broadford Dromcollogher

TALENT

Solo Recitation U16:

Gold medal: Jimmy Stokes, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis

Solo Music U16:

Silver medal: Elaine Frawley, Bruree Rockhill

Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12:

Bronze medals: Grace & Rebecca Fitzgibbon, St. Senan’s

Group Dance Irish Contemporary U16:

Bronze medals: Rachel Caher, Orla Carr, Róisín Fitzgibbon, Eimear Nolan, Matthew O’Malley & Amy Shanahan, Cappamore

Group Drama/Comedy U12:

Bronze medals: Lorna Hanley, Tomas Houlihan, Rachel Irwin, Abbie Mulqueen, Eimear O’Kelly & Emma O’Shea, Ballingarry Granagh

Group Drama/Comedy U16:

Silver medals: Sinead McCarthy, Cónaill McGuire, Aislinn O’Dea, Keelan O’Dea, Sean O’Dwyer & Danielle Ryan, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis

Group Music U16:

Silver medals: James Dunworth, Laoise Fitzgibbon, Conor Shanahan & Dermot Shanahan, Croom Banogue Manister

Group Singing U12:

Silver medals: Nessa & Cathal Markham, Ballingarry Granagh

ATHLETICS

Individual Results:



Girls - U8 - 60m: 4th place medal:

Emma Pethos, Regional

Boys- U8 - 60m:

Gold medal: Aidan Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

Boys – U10 – 60m Hurdles:

Gold medal: Malachy McKenna, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis

Boys - U10 - 200m:

4th place medal : Patrick Cagney Feoghanagh/Castlemahon

Boys - U12 – 100m:

Silver medal: Jayden Carmody, St Josephs/Our Lady of Lourdes

Girls - U12 – 600m: Gold medal:

Victoria Adiadamen, Regional

Girls – U14 – 800m: Silver medal:

Sarah Butler, Regional

Girls - U16 – 100m: Gold medal:

Nikki Stevankova, Regional

Boys – U16- 100m: Bronze medal:

Smith Omojoefudun, Regional

Boys – U16 – 200m: Bronze medal:

Ben Sheahan, Glin

Girls – U16 – 200m: Gold medal:

Niamh Foley, Newcastle West

Girls – U16- Discus: Gold medal:

Ciara Sheehy, Broadford Dromcollogher

Girls – U16 – High Jump: Silver medal:

Holly Meredith, Newcastle West

Girls – U14- Long Puck: Gold medal:

Aoife Cronin, Kilmallock



RELAY RESULTS

U12 Girls:

Bronze - Faye Scanlon, Angel Alfred, Freya Wiegand, Anna Campbell and Victoria Amiadamen, Regional

U13 Mixed:

Bronze - Emer Conroy, Amy Ryan, Emily Buckley, Scott White, Darragh O'Sullivan and Diarmuid Collins, Ballybrown Clarina

U14 Girls :

4th place medals - Sarah Butler, Maria Campbell, Seodhna Dervin and Oyinkan Adedeji, Regional

U15 Mixed :

4th place medals - Isobel Farrelly, Nikki Stevankova, Gavin Cotter and Kelvin O'Carroll, Regional

U16 Mixed (4 x 200m) :

Gold - Aoife Morrissey, Helene Dee, Lochlainn O'Keeffe, David Hickey and Daniel Adamakein, Regional