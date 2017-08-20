SLIDESHOW - Regional and Carew Park set early Premier Division pace

Carew Park 2 - 1 Pike Rovers

Carew Park are sitting joint top of the Premier League after Sunday's series of results. After Pike Rvs midweek defeat to Janesboro, it was expected the Hoops would come out all guns blazing to get back on track. However Albert Slattery's men had other ideas and turned over their old rivals to make it three successive wins.

Carew went close inside the opening five minutes when Kieran Hanlon dispossessed his marker but faced one on one with Gary Neville, the goalkeeper came out tops.

Ten minutes later a clever back heel by Alex Purcell sent Keegan Park away and his delivery was met by O'Hanlon but Neville saved. However the rebound was finally touched home by Jamie O'Sullivan.

Both sides were creating chances but the 'Keepers were proving best.

Carew doubled their advantage when Hanlon's persistence saw a clearance rebound off him into the net.

Pike upped the tempo and had a couple of efforts from John Connery and Wayne Colbert but Jamie Stewart made excellent stops.

Pike did get a consolation in the final minute when Connery was upended in the area and the returning Steve McGann converted the spot kick to no avail as the home side held on for the points.

Carew Park: Jamie Stewart; Keegan Park; Jon Somers; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; Pat Boyle; Barry Dillon; Alex Purcell; Jamie O'Sullivan; Kieran Hanlon; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Derek Hanlon; Jamie Kelly

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Brian Cleary; Michael Foley; Wayne Colbert; Paddy O'Malley; Colin Daly; Pat Aherne; John Connery. Subs: Steve McGann; Eoin Hanrahan; Shane Walsh; Eddie Brazier

Regional Utd 7 - 0 Holycross

Joint top with Carew Park sit Regional Utd who chalked up their third win of the season in style beating newcomers Holycross by seven goals.

Two goals apiece from Declan Cusack and Kieran O'Connell saw United four goals to the good by the break.

After the restart Evan Shine, Evan Patterson and Ken Nealon added to Holycross' woes.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Mike Reidy; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Evan Patterson; Kieran O'Connell; Declan Cusack; Ken Nealon; Evan Shine; Ray Lynch. Subs: Byron Fitzgerald; Jack Molyneaux; Nathan Clancy; Peter Ryan

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Niall Hourigan; Mike Leahy; Andy O'Neill; Barry Kirby; Gearoid McCarthy; Ryan Glynn; Tony Burke; Niall O'Riordan; Chris Keane; Barry Gibbons. Subs: Paddy Moloney; Dara Glynn; Simon Delaney

Tuesday August 15th

McGettigans Bar Div 2B

Caledonians 3 Nenagh B 1, Corbally B 0 Geraldines B 2, Ballylanders 3 Ballynanty B 1, Moyross B 0 Charleville B 1, Glenview 1 Hyde Rgs 2

McGettigans Bar Div 2B

Newport B 2 Athlunkard Villa B 3, Aisling/Annacotty C 2 Holycross B 1,Kennedy Park 2 Summerville B 2,Mungret Regional B 0 Star Rvs 0, Murroe B 1 Pallasgreen 3

Nick Green Youth Div One

Regional Utd 1 Star Rvs 1, Kilfrush 1 Caledonians 0, Pike Rvs 3 Mungret 1, Fairview Rgs 1 Aisling 1

Nick Green Youth Div Two

Newport 2 Kilmallock 2, Corbally Utd 8 Aisling 1, Charleville 1 Regional B 0, Shelbourne (off) Knockainey

Wednesday August 16th

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Fairview Rgs B 2 Cappamore 1

STA Furniture Div 3A

Caherdavin B 1 Knockainey B 0, Aisling Annacotty D 1 Prospect Priory B 2, Abbey Rvs 7 Bruff 0, Herbertstown 1 Janesboro B 3, Meanus 3 Parkville 0

7 C U17 Div One

Aisling 2 Regional Utd 9, Mungret Reg 1 Nenagh 0

Balon Sport U17 Div 2

Star Rvs 3 Aisling B 4, Regional Utd 0 Charleville 4, Newport 4 Kilfrush 3

Balon Sport U17 Div 3

Ballynanty Rvs 6 Regional Utd 2, Caherdavin 1 Shelbourne 0, Mungret Reg B 1 Holycross 8

Thursday Aug 17th

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional Utd 2 Moyross 0, Aisling/Annacotty 1 Carew Park 2, Holycross 1 Kilmallock 3, Pike Rvs 2 Janesboro 3, Fairview Rgs 2 Ballynanty Rvs 3, Charleville 0 Nenagh AFC 1

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Aisling Annacotty B 1 Summerville 8, Geraldines 4 Castle Rovers 1, Mungret Regional 3 Murroe 0, Granville 2 Knockainey 3, Prospect Priory 2 Corbally 1

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

St Pat's 3 Caherdavin 3, Caherconlish 4 Kilfrush 2, Coonagh 9 Regional B 2, Southend 1 Shelbourne 3, Hill Celtic 1 Athlunkard Villa 1, Newport 1 Croom 3

Friday Aug 18th

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B League

Shelbourne B 1 Weston Villa 4, Hyde B 2 Cappamore B 3, Wembley 1 Kilmallock B 1

Edan Hair Salon Div 4

Dromore 5 Coonagh C 1, Coonagh B 3 Murroe C 0, Summerville C 5 Athlunkard Villa C 2, Kilfrush B 6 Aisling Annacotty E 2, Parkville B 3 Mungret Regional C 0



Saturday Aug 19th

McGettigans Bar Div 2A League

Geraldines B 3 Caledonians 1,Ballynanty B 2 Nenagh B 3, Hyde Rgs 0 Ballylanders 4, Glenview 4 Moyross B 2



McGettigans Bar Div 2B League

Holycross B 1 Newport B 3, Summerville B 1 Athlunkard Villa B 3, Star Rvs 4 Aisling/Annacotty C 1, Pallasgreen 1 Kennedy Park 3, Murroe B 2 Mungret Regional B 3



Nick Green Youth Div One

Caledonians 1 Regional 1, Mungret Reg 5 Star Rvs 0, Aisling 3 Kilfrush 0, Fairview Rgs 7 Pike Rvs 4

Nick Green Youth Div Two

Aisling 1 Newport 8, Regional Utd 3 Kilmallock 4, Knockainey 0 Corbally 4



Sunday Aug 20th

PJ Matthews Premier League

Moyross 1 Aisling/Annacotty 1, Regional Utd 7 Holycross 0, Carew Park 2 Pike Rvs 1, Kilmallock 0 Fairview Rgs 2, Ballynanty Rvs 1 Nenagh AFC 0 (Games postponed 65 mins)



Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Cappamore 3 Summerville 1, Murroe 1 Geraldines 2, Knockainey (off) Fairview B, Corbally Utd 3 Mungret Regional 1, Prospect/ Priory 1 Granville 1 (Game postponed half time)



Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Kilfrush 2 St Pat's 3, Regional B 3 Caherdavin 2, Shelbourne 1 Caherconlish 1 (game abandoned 68 minutes), Athlunkard Villa 0 Coonagh 4, Croom 3 Southend 2, Newport 1 Hill Celtic 3



7 C U17 Div One

Nenagh 5 Aisling, 2, Fairview Rgs 0 Regional Utd 6

Balon Sport U17 Div 2

Corbally Utd 3 Regional Utd 1 (Match abandoned 45 minutes), Charleville 4 Newport 2,

Kilfrush 9 Star Rvs 3

Balon Sport U17 Div 3

Lisnagry 9 Caherdavin 1, Holycross 7 Ballynanty Rvs 2, Shelbourne (off) Mungret Reg