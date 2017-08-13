SLIDESHOW Janesboro open title defence with win

Champions Janesboro kicked off their campaign to retain their crown with a hard earned 2-1 win over Aisling Annacotty at Pearse Stadium on Sunday morning.

Aisling got the better of the Champions in the Munster Junior Cup and the Tuohy Cup last season so it was understandable that the home side were nervous early on.

There was little to choose between the sides in the opening half and little in the way of real openings.

Aisling defender Damien Collins was doing a superb job neutralising Boro's main threat Shane Clarke until he had to leave the field injured on two minutes from the break.

With Clarke unshackled he took advantage to open the scoring with 30 seconds when he pounced on Evan Lynch's cross to rifle home from close range.

Aisling were back on level terms ten minutes after the restart when Dion Lynch let fly with an unstoppable 35 yarder that left John Mulready rooted as it flew to the roof of the net.

With the tie evenly poised the home side introduced Kevin Barry who unsettled the Aisling rearguard.

Adrian Power went close with a shot that was narrowly off target and ten minutes later Aled Harkin's corner was met by the inrunning Thomas Clarke who powered a header just wide.

The winning score arrived seven minutes from time. Niall Hanley played a ball through for Evan Lynch who raced through to fire to the roof of the net.

Aisling never gave up the fight and had a chance late on when Jimmy Fyffe rose to reach an Evan O'Connor cross but headed narrowly wide.

So it's just the start Aidan Ryan and Shane O'Hanlon were hoping for with a midweek visit to Pike next on board.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; Lee O'Mara; Mike Ryan; Niall Hanley; Thomas Lyons; Evan Lynch; Shane Clarke; Adrian Power. Subs: Kevin Barry, Alex Mason

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Brian Butler; Kennedy Ndip; Patrick Stanisewski; Damien Collins; Chimka Manjor; Dion Lynch; Shane Donegan; Evan O'Connor; Sosuke Kimura; Darren Harrington. Subs: Oisin Cross; Jimmy Fyffe; Chris Quinlivan

Other Results:

Nenagh AFC 2 - 2 Pike Rovers

Ballynanty Rovers 4 - 0 Holycross

Kilmallock 0 - 5 Regional Utd

Moyross 1 - 5 Carew Park

For more see www.limerickjuniorsoccer.com and Monday's Limerick Leader