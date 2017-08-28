SLIDESHOW Limerick's Charity Cup rugby round up

CHAMPIONS of the last two seasons, Young Munster, were well and truly dumped out of the Charity Cup last weekend following a 45-10 loss to Garryowen at home.

The Light Blues will now face Old Crescent, winners over Bruff in one semi final, while UL Bohemian's win over Thomond sets up a last four meeting with Nenagh who defeated Shannon on Friday night.



Garryowen 45

Young Munster 10

The reigning champions of the Charity Cup were well and truly beaten at home last Saturday by a free flowing and clinical Garryowen side. Neil Cronin, who normally runs the show for the Dooradoyle men from scrum half, was just as influential in this game wearing the number 10 shirt.

Indeed both Cronin and Bourke at full back won the kicking game hands down against a Young Munster side dominated at set piece time. Liam Barrett opened the scoring for Conan Doyle's side finishing well from an excellent line out move. Garryowen extended their lead when Kevin Kinane pounced on a loss ball at lineout time only to out run his chasers and make the lead 15-0.

A penalty apiece before the short whistle, saw the two sides rest up at 18-3 at the break.

A try from Diarmaid McCarthy and two from centre Peter Collins gave Garryowen the impressive win and the bragging rights in town until the two sides meet again in the All Ireland league on November 10.

Scorers: Garryowen: Neil Cronin 4 Pens, 3 converts, Peter Collins 2 tries, Liam Barrett, Kevin Kinane and Diarmuid McCarthy one try each. Young Munster : Shane Airey, Try, Paul Downes, Pen and Convert.

Young Munster: Paul Downes, Jake Fehilly, Jack Harrington, James O'Connor, Craig O'Hanlon, Shane Airey, Rob Guerin, David Begley, Mark O'Meara, Conor Bartley, Noel Clohessy, Alan Kennedy, Marc Kelly, Dan Walsh, Ben Kilkenny. Subs: Conor Fearns, Shane Fenton, Paul Allen, Tom Ryan, Mark Edwards.

Garryowen: Lorcan Bourke, Diarmaid McCarthy, James McInerney, Peter Collins, Liam Barrett, Neil Cronin, Aaron Leonard Rice, Niall Horan, Liam Cronin, Andrew Keating, Aaron McCloskey, Dean Moore, Timothy Ferguson, Kevin Kinane, Darren Ryan. Subs: Anson Thai, Barry Mc Namara, Hugh O'Brien Cunningham, JP Phelan, Dara Shanahan.



Nenagh Ormond 14,

Shannon 7

THEY started well, dominated most of the second half but despite a lot of good approach work, Shannon went out of this competition at the first hurdle in New Ormond Park last Friday night.

A spirited last 15 minutes, when they were camped in Nenagh territory for long periods, could well have seen them draw level but full marks to the home defence who stood up bravely to the challenge.

The Limerick side should have gone ahead with four minutes played but out-half Fionn McGibney missed a penalty chance from in front of the posts. They attacked again from the re-start but Nenagh left wing Gerard O’Gorman intercepted inside his own half and showed a clean pair of heels to touch down under the posts.

Early in the second half, Nenagh turned the visitors over close to their own line and their counter-attack reaped a second converted try, prop John Hayes crashing over

Shannon lifted their game in the final quarter and a perfectly judged cross-field kick by Fionn Gibney was well-fielded by right wing Randles who raced over.

There was certainly no shortage of effort from both sides in this well-attended season opener and both camps will have benefited from what was a very keenly contested encounter that saw a player from each side sent to the bin in the final minutes.

Scorers: Nenagh: tries Gerard O’Gorman and John Hayes; two conversions. Nick Irwin; Shannon, try Nathan Randles, conversion Fionn McGibney.

Nenagh Ormond: Jamie McGarry; Brian Hayes, Gerard O’Gorman, William

O’Connor, David Gleeson; Derek Corcoran, Nick Irwin; Fergal Brislane, Thomas McNamara, Jonathan Hayes; Kevin Seymour, Kevin O’Gorman; John Hayes, John O’Flahertry, Keith Quigley. Relacements, Niall O’Gorman, Conor Muldoon, Kevin O’Flaherty, Eoin Gardner, Tommy Wells, Jake O’Kelly, Harry Young.

Shannon: Darren Gavin; Nathan Randles, Tim Tobin, William Leonard, Eathan Moloney; Fionn McGibney, Keith Kavanagh; Conor Glynn, Jonathan Prenderville; Max Kennedy, Charlie Carmody, Luke Moylan, Kelvin Brown.Subs: Ty Conor Chan, Adam McInerney, Timothy Relihan, Jack O’Donnell, Jordan Higgins, Jordan Fitzpatrick.

Referee: Ken Imbusch, MAR.

Old Crescent 55, Bruff 7:

IT was 43-0 to Crescent at half time after a 40-minute display of fluent running rugby that dazzled the opposition.

Four minutes into the second half Bruff’s predicament worsened with two further home tries and for the rest of the game it was a case of ‘operation damage limitation’ for the county side.

Bruff had a brief spell of ball in hand but once they coughed up possession, Crescent full-back Kevin Meade galloped over at the other end after a sublime offload by prop Cathal O’Reilly and the rout was already underway.

Further tries from Val McDermot, set up by McKenna, and a superb move finished off by Larry Hanley pushed the lead to 24-0 and while Bruff tried gallantly to stem the tide.

We had to wait for a first score from Bruff until the final ten minutes when their only reward was a penalty try converted by Mark Cosgrave.



Scorers, Old Crescent, tries Larry Hanley 2, Kevin Meade, Val McDermott, Sean Monaghan, Shane Mullally, Darragh O’Brien, Cathal O’Reilly; six conversions, one penalty Ronan McKenna. Bruff, penalty try, conversion Mark Cosgrave.

Old Crescent: Kevin Meade; Brian Murphy, Larry Hanley, Shane

Mullally, Val McDermott; Ronan McKenna, Brian Bennett; Cathal O’Reilly, Darragh O’Brien, Alex Simpson; Cian Reale, Pieter Homan; Sean Monaghan, Jack O’Neill, Kevin Doyle. Replacements, Niall Hardiman, Shane O’Connell, Brendan Guilfoyle, Ken Savage.

Bruff: Grahan Whelan; Garry Boyce, Darragh Mulcahy, Cillian Rea, Magnus Collins; Mark Cosgrave, Niall Bourke; Patrick Cleary, Tom Quigley, Brendan Keogh; Brian Morrissey, Neilus Keogh; Sean Hartigan,

John Cleary, Michael Cooke. Replacements, Keith Laffan, Sean Hartigan, Fergal Cooke, Tadhg O’Dwyer, Richard McAuliffe.

UL Bohemian 19

Thomond 15

THOMOND outscored their opponents two tries to one on Friday night, yet the experience of the Division 1B outfit won out in the end.

The college side opened the better taking a 6-0 lead thanks to the boot of David Neville who convert the ‘Robins’ pressure into points in the opening quarter.

Tries from Daragh O'Neill and Alan Wallace had Thomond in a 15-6 lead at one point, however a try from Joe Murray and two further penalties from David Neville sealed a hard fought win for Christy Nealon's side.



Scorers: UL Bohemian: David Neville, 4 Pens, one convert. Joe Murray, Try. Thomond: Evan Cusack Pen and convert. Daragh O'Neill and Alan Wallace, try each.

Thomond: Liam Brock, Cian Coady, Ger Finucane, Richard Ryan, Daragh O'Neill, Evan Cusack, Colin Madden, Joe Moloney, Geoff O'Donoghue, Tomas Sheehan, Seamus Cantillon, Stephen McGrath, Michael O'Donnell, Garry O'Donnell, Wayne Mullaney. Subs: Stuart Ryan, Luke O'Shaughnessy, Conor Mc Mahon, Alan Wallace, Dean O'Brien.

ULBohemian: Warren Kelly, Conor Gilmore, Ger O'Connor, Finbar Ahern, Sean Carey, David Neville, Joe Murray, David O'Connor, Joe Bennett, Michael Lynch, Daragh Frawley, Ed Kelly, Daragh O'Grady, James Ryan, Brian Walsh. Subs: Craig Irwin, Noel Kinane, David Kinane, Sean Shinnors.