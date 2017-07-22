SLIDESHOW: 30,000 people enjoy Foynes Air Show

More than 30,000 people flocked to port village of Foynes this Saturday for the fourth annual Foynes Air Show.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD was among those who attended the event which saw 30 aircraft take to the skies over West Limerick to perform 16 awe-inspiring acts.

"I was delighted to be back in Foynes today for the 4th annual air show. This airshow is the largest ever held along the west coast of Ireland is the perfect way to celebrate the rich aviation history of Foynes and its location on the Wild Atlantic Way," said.

Mr Varadkar, who viewed the air show from the deck of the naval vessel the LE Niamh, received a warm welcome when he attended an event at the Foynes Flying Boat Museum earlier in the day.

"The air show is a great event and I thoroughly enjoyed what was a spectacular display, I look forward to seeing the expanded Foynes Flying Boat museum and the Air Show continue to play a major role n the future of tourism in the Shannon region," he said.

One of the main attractions in this year's Air Show was the presence of an F-18 jet from the Spanish air force display team - a first for Ireland.

The Ravens, a six ship RV4/8 Aerobatic formation display team based in the UK added plenty of drama to the show, while the ‘Swedish Air Force Historic Flight’ showcased a Viggen jet.

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Stephen Keary says he hopes the Foynes Air Show can continued to grow in the years to come while Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Foynes, director of Air Show Festival, said this years event was the most spectacular to date.

"It was a huge undertaking for Foynes and Limerick, but it has proven to be a massive success. This free family show was about entertainment and enjoyment, with a nod to world aviation history and to a time when Foynes was literally at the centre of the golden age of aviation," she said.

Eamonn Brennan, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said he is delighted to be have been able to support the event. "The tremendous success of this year’s Foynes Airshow as part of the Aviation Ireland weekend, points to a very bright future for aviation in this country, and the Irish Aviation Authority is delighted to have been the main supporter of this fantastic event,” he said.