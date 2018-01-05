Limerick council purchase of school site to 'augment' plans for Cleeve's development

LIMERICK City and County Council has purchased the Salesian Secondary School and Convent at Fernbank to "augment" its plans for the Cleeve's site.

The local authority said it had purchased the site of the now closed school on the North Circular Road in the city, which runs to 2.27 acres and is adjacent to the Cleeve’s Factory site, which is already in the ownership of the council and forms a key plank of Limerick Twenty Thirty's plans.

The Salesian’s site has been in educational use as a girls’ secondary school since the 1960's until its closure in 2016 and also contains a residential element which is currently in use. The Primary School is unaffected.

The former Cleeve’s factory is located to the east of the site. Rooney Auctioneers handled the sale of the school site on behalf of the Salesian Order.

A council spokesperson said: "Plans are being drawn up for the re-development of the Cleeve’s Factory site by Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC and the purchase of the Salesian’s site will augment this and will remove any potential constraints on the development of the Cleeve’s site by virtue of overlooking and other impacts.

"The Cleeve’s site is identified in Limerick 2030: An Economic and Spatial Plan for Limerick as a transformational project for Limerick and is capable, in principle, of supporting a range of activities.

"The site as an extension of the Cleeve’s site is considered to be of strategic importance to the future sustainable development of the city," the spokesperson added.

Rooney Auctioneers said that the Salesian Order was "delighted with the outcome of the sale and wish Limerick City & County Council much success in their future plans for the site".