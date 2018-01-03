Storm Eleanor: Highest tides in over half a century recorded in Limerick

LIMERICK city’s highest tides in over half a century were recorded on Tuesday night during Storm Eleanor.

There was localised flooding and surface water in several areas across the city and county overnight as storm winds and high tides struck Limerick.

A high tide of 7.1 metres coupled with a storm surge of 1.8 metres resulted in flooding along the quays in Limerick city and a number of other areas and properties in the city and county, Limerick City and County Council has said.

Council crews remain on alert as there are further high tides and high winds due this Wednesday evening. A high tide of 7.1 metres at 7.27pm is expected while tomorrow morning there will be a high tide of 7.3 metres at 7.46am.

Flood defence barriers had been put in place in advance of Tuesday’s storm, but road flooding occurred in George’s Quay, O’Callaghan Strand, Clancy Strand, Merchant’s Quay, Sarsfield House area and Watch House Cross/ Kileely.

Flood defences along the boardwalk along Bishop’s, Howley’s and Harvey’s Quays held, which meant the roads remained passable. Surface water was present on roads across the city and county with the Dock Road, and sections of Corbally Road particularly affected.

Two houses near JJ Bowles Pub in Thomondgate and three houses at the bottom of Mill Road, Corbally were also affected.

The tide (along with the surge) was higher than those recorded during the flooding in King’s Island and surrounding areas in January 2014.

Two houses and a pub in The Quays area of Askeaton were flooded as was the car park of Askeaton Swimming Pool.

Council crews also dealt with trees down across the county – all of which have since been removed.

Duty engineers will continue to monitor the situation and crews are on standby to deal with incidents.

A Met Eireann-issued yellow wind warning for Limerick is valid from 3am until 1pm on Thursday. Further rainfall is also forecast.

The local authority is urging people to be careful close to open water and mindful of strong winds.

It has instructed that Temporary Emergency Provision which usually operates 9pm to 9am remain open on a 24 hour basis during the inclement weather.

Anyone in need of support in Limerick region is urged to contact the 24/7 helpline 1800-606060.