Christmas in Limerick photo competition: King Arthur takes crown

ADRIAN Davern’s portrait of Richard Harris as King Arthur on Bedford Row in Limerick city is the winner of our very special photographic competition to capture the magic of the festive season.

Our Christmas in Limerick photo competition received a huge amount of entries, but we thought the colourful Camelot inspired Christmas photo was a king among men on the bustling city street of Bedford Row.

Second place goes to last year’s winner Tony Reale for his delightful take on the Docker’s Monument on Howley’s Quay, complete with Santa’s hat, kept just out of focus by the snapper.

Olga Ivanova, who has been living in Limerick for about a year now and is “already in love with the city”, took this beautiful Christmassy shot of George’s Quay and is our third place finisher.

All three pictures feature in this weekend's Limerick Leader broadsheet, in shops now.