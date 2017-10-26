Behind the scenes at Limerick's Adare Manor as finishing touches are applied

THE finishing touches are being applied to the major redevelopment work at Limerick's Adare Manor, which is gearing up to open in a matter of days.

The team behind the multi-million euro restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme have shared some behind the scenes images of the Manor and they show a loving attention to detail in the work on the property, which is owned by JP McManus.

The Manor re-opens on November 2 and final preparations are underway in the Adare resort.

In a blog post, Adare offered more information about the Great Hall Reception, which features designs by legendary 19th century architect and designer Augustus Welby Northmore Pugin, whose genius for the Gothic Revival style left a trail of beauty across the British Isles and Ireland.

And a new video, released this week, offers a further glimpse inside the five-star resort, which has seen the addition of a new ballroom, an additional bedroom wing, a cinema, and one of only 10 La Mer spas in the world as just some of the things guests at the classy resort can look forward to.

But golfers will have to wait until March 2018 to make use of the redesigned golf course - where it’s hoped the Ryder Cup will one day take place.

The final weeks of preparation has also entailed the training of more than 300 new staff members, who will be expected to perform to the highest standards in serving the many high-profile guests that the manor is expected to entertain.