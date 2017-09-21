SLIDESHOW: Visit by victorious Limerick u21 hurlers to Children's Ark is a tonic

THE victorious Limerick Under 21 team visited the Children's Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday - and they brought the James Nowlan cup with them.

The team spent time with the kids in the Ark meeting, among others, William Crowe of Castleconnell - great grandson of hammer thrower Paddy Ryan - and Jack Liddy from Garryowen in the city.

The Children's Ark is a purpose built paediatric unit for children at UHL, with 49 beds in the Sunshine and Rainbow wards, a high-dependency unit, a cystic fibrosis unit and Caterpillar day ward.

Limerick were crowned All Ireland U-21 hurling champions for a sixth time on September 9 by virtue of a 0-17 to 0-11 final win over Kilkenny in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

It was the first ever meeting of the teams at U-21 level but the victory saw Limerick gain revenge for the All Ireland minor final defeat of three years ago.

For 14 members of the Limerick panel it was a second All Ireland U-21 title in three years.