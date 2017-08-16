SLIDESHOW: Maximum points for Limerick Leaving Cert student

MORE than 2,700 students across Limerick have been collecting their Leaving Certificate results since early this Wednesday morning.

It was a bright and early start at Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh as results were handed out from 8.15am.

Proud principal of all 81 anxious students, Donncha Ó Treasaigh said there was "palpable excitement" as pupils began to assemble at Sir Harry’s Mall around 8am.

Daniel Long, Ennis Road, Limerick, achieved maximum points (625) with 6 H1s and 1 H2.

“Daniel is an outstanding pupil and also a highly accomplished sportsman who features prominently in his local club Na Piarsaigh playing hurling and Gaelic football. We are thrilled for Daniel, his family, teachers and friends. He excels in all he applies himself to," said Mr Ó Treasaigh, who congratulated the whole class on their "outstanding results"

Daniel was understandably thrilled, saying that “the hard-work over the years and the exemplary guidance of his teachers, family and friends helped him to be very well prepared for all of the exams”.

Daniel is hoping to study Medicine in Trinity College, Dublin.

This is the first year of a new points system to reduce grade bands with the introduction of H1s - H8s for higher-level subjects and O1s - O8s for ordinary-level subjects.

At St Munchin's College, over 100 students of the class of 2017 collected their results this morning. There were cheers and smiles as the wait finally came to an end and the students collected their envelopes from school principal David Quilter.

“I am delighted with the results this morning, I am delighted for all our students," he said.

"They can be very proud of their achievement. I would also like to congratulate their teachers and parents who have supported them over the past five or six years. I wish them all well on Monday when the CAO offers are made and of course in their futures. They are terrific young men.

“I particularly congratulate our LCA students on fantastic results. They have really contributed to the programme and to our school," he added.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 2,251 students in Limerick were eligible to sit the Leaving Certificate, with a further 187 completing the Leaving Certificate applied.

There will be tears of joy and sadness with students receiving the slip of paper which in some but not all cases will help shape their future.

Students are being advised that, irrespective of the points they receive, that the course and profession of their dream remains open to them.

Following the release of the Leaving Certificate results, the exam helpline provided by the National Parents Council post primary has also opened.

The freephone number – 1800-265165 – is open from 10am this morning, and will offer confidential advice, information and support to Limerick students.

Some 58,543 students in total sat the Leaving Certificate in Ireland this year.